Amazon Prime day is here! Check out the latest deals

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Pixel 7 is cheaper than the Pixel 7a for Prime Day

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

The Pixel 7a represents one of the most tempting mid-rangers around with solid Pixel-level photography, flagship-level performance and a tempting price tag – but for a limited time during the Prime Day sales, the more capable flagship Pixel 7 is cheaper. 

Right now, you can secure yourself a Google Pixel 7 with 128GB of storage with either a Lemongrass, Obsidian or Snow finish for just £445 over at Amazon during its Prime Day sales – £5 cheaper than the £449 RRP of the Pixel 7a. That represents a saving of £154 (26%) compared to its regular £599 RRP. 

It’s not just a good deal – in fact, it’s the cheapest the flagship smartphone has been at Amazon since its launch back in October 2022. With limited stock available, the deal won’t last forever, so if you’re tempted, you’d better get moving. It’s also available with next-day delivery for Prime members

Trusted Reviews
Pixel 7 is cheaper than the Pixel 7a for Prime Day

Pixel 7 is cheaper than the Pixel 7a for Prime Day

The Pixel 7 is down to just £445 at Amazon – a discount of £154 that makes it £5 cheaper than the Pixel 7a.

  • Amazon
  • Was £599
  • Now £445
View Deal

The Pixel 7 is a capable flagship-level smartphone boasting Google’s Tensor G2 chipset with a particular focus on AI smarts, allowing the Pixel 7 to perform some pretty cool tasks like screen incoming calls on your behalf and deliver powerful photo editing tech like Magic Eraser. 

There’s also a capable 50MP main camera, a 13MP ultrawide and although there’s no telephoto zoom like other flagships, Google’s Super Res Zoom tech is some of the most impressive digital zoom tech we’ve seen. 

It’s also solid on the battery front with a 4355mAh cell that our reviewer found would comfortably last all day without needing an emergency top-up, allowing you to chat, snap, browse and binge to your heart’s content on the 6.3-inch AMOLED display.

We gave the Google Pixel 7 4.5 stars in our review, along with the Trusted Reviews Recommended award, praising an impressive all-round software experience with signature Google AI smarts, a particularly capable camera system with impressive features like Super Res Zoom and Magic Unblur and, of course, a stylish design that stands out from the competition.

Best Prime Day deals so far

You might like…

The Dead Space remake is too tempting at this price

The Dead Space remake is too tempting at this price

Gemma Ryles 33 mins ago
Don’t miss out on Amazon’s Surface Pro 9 exclusive Prime Day deal

Don’t miss out on Amazon’s Surface Pro 9 exclusive Prime Day deal

Adam Speight 41 mins ago
Prime Day’s taken an axe to the Apple Watch Ultra’s price tag

Prime Day’s taken an axe to the Apple Watch Ultra’s price tag

Hannah Davies 45 mins ago
The Apple Watch SE 2 is a steal with this Prime Day discount

The Apple Watch SE 2 is a steal with this Prime Day discount

Jon Mundy 55 mins ago
The Samsung Galaxy A54 is the perfect budget upgrade with this offer

The Samsung Galaxy A54 is the perfect budget upgrade with this offer

Lewis Painter 1 hour ago
This Roku Streambar price crash is a true Prime Day bargain

This Roku Streambar price crash is a true Prime Day bargain

Kob Monney 1 hour ago
Lewis Painter
By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor
Lewis is the Mobile Editor of Trusted Reviews with plenty of phone experience, from the Nokia 3210 to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. He has been in the tech industry writing about phones, headphones, tablets,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.