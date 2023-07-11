The Pixel 7 is cheaper than the Pixel 7a for Prime Day

The Pixel 7a represents one of the most tempting mid-rangers around with solid Pixel-level photography, flagship-level performance and a tempting price tag – but for a limited time during the Prime Day sales, the more capable flagship Pixel 7 is cheaper.

Right now, you can secure yourself a Google Pixel 7 with 128GB of storage with either a Lemongrass, Obsidian or Snow finish for just £445 over at Amazon during its Prime Day sales – £5 cheaper than the £449 RRP of the Pixel 7a. That represents a saving of £154 (26%) compared to its regular £599 RRP.

It’s not just a good deal – in fact, it’s the cheapest the flagship smartphone has been at Amazon since its launch back in October 2022. With limited stock available, the deal won’t last forever, so if you’re tempted, you’d better get moving. It’s also available with next-day delivery for Prime members.

Pixel 7 is cheaper than the Pixel 7a for Prime Day The Pixel 7 is down to just £445 at Amazon – a discount of £154 that makes it £5 cheaper than the Pixel 7a. Amazon

Was £599

Now £445 View Deal

The Pixel 7 is a capable flagship-level smartphone boasting Google’s Tensor G2 chipset with a particular focus on AI smarts, allowing the Pixel 7 to perform some pretty cool tasks like screen incoming calls on your behalf and deliver powerful photo editing tech like Magic Eraser.

There’s also a capable 50MP main camera, a 13MP ultrawide and although there’s no telephoto zoom like other flagships, Google’s Super Res Zoom tech is some of the most impressive digital zoom tech we’ve seen.

It’s also solid on the battery front with a 4355mAh cell that our reviewer found would comfortably last all day without needing an emergency top-up, allowing you to chat, snap, browse and binge to your heart’s content on the 6.3-inch AMOLED display.

We gave the Google Pixel 7 4.5 stars in our review, along with the Trusted Reviews Recommended award, praising an impressive all-round software experience with signature Google AI smarts, a particularly capable camera system with impressive features like Super Res Zoom and Magic Unblur and, of course, a stylish design that stands out from the competition.

