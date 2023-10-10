The Pixel 7 is almost a budget phone with this Amazon Prime deal

Up until the announcement of the Google Pixel 8 at the beginning of October, the Pixel 7 was, along with the Pixel 7 Pro, Google’s flagship smartphone – which makes the fact that it’s now almost as cheap as a budget phone all the more surprising.

That’s down to the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event, which has seen a staggering 37% discount on the £599 Pixel 7, bringing it down to just £376.36. That’ll net you the 128GB model in Obsidian. The Snow and Lemongrass finishes are available, but they aren’t quite as cheap as the Obsidian finish, ranging from £407 – £437.

Save a whopping 37% on the Google Pixel 7 at Amazon An impressive 37% discount brings the Obsidian Pixel 7 down to a rather tempting £376.36. Amazon

Save 37%

£376.36 View Deal

There is a catch, however; the Prime Big Deal Days event is exclusively available for Amazon Prime subscribers. The easiest way to get around this is to sign up for Amazon’s free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, providing access to exclusive deals as well as next-day delivery and access to Prime Video for a month without paying a penny.

The Google Pixel 7 is an exceptional smartphone that we were very impressed with when we first reviewed it a year ago at release, awarding it both a 4.5-star rating and the Trusted Reviews Recommended award.

We described the Pixel 7 as a “charming and impressive” all-round smartphone with a particular focus on photography that allows it to compete with flagship smartphones that cost hundreds of pounds more.

It can also do some pretty cool AI-powered tricks, including Night Sight for low-light photography, Super Res Zoom for high-quality digital zoom and Magic Eraser to remove annoying distractions in photos you’ve already taken. Simply put, if you’re the kind of person who likes to take photos wherever you go, you’ll be well suited to what the Pixel 7 has to offer.

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event is set to continue until 23:59 tomorrow night, but there’s no guarantee that the Pixel 7 deal will still be available then, with limited stock available. That said, if you’re interested in snapping it up, you’d better move fast.