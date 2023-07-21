Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Pikmin 4 has already seen a price crash on launch day

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Want to add Pikmin 4 to your collection of Switch titles but don’t fancy paying full price? We’ve got you covered with this incredible deal.

Pikmin 4 was released today for the Nintendo Switch family of consoles but has already seen a juicy discount. The original price has plummeted from £59.99 to just £42.85, meaning that you will be saving a sweet £17.14

Pikmin 4 is a wonderful game centred around the titular creatures themselves. The game takes place on a mysterious planet – with suspicious similarities to our own Earth – and your goal is to rescue all of your lost crew members and, of course, gather as many Pikmin as you can find. 

We gave Pikmin 4 a shining 4.5-star rating; each area felt immensely gratifying to explore and is packed to the brim with personality. Every Pikmin has its strengths and weaknesses, so you need to make sure that you are utilising each of them to the best of their ability. 

Pikmin 4 has already seen a price crash on launch day

Pikmin 4 has already seen a price crash on launch day

Pikmin 4 only released today and has already seen a cheeky £17.14 discount, making now the perfect time to buy.

  • Hit.co.uk
  • Was £59.99
  • Now £42.85
View Deal

Pikmin 4 introduced two big changes to the franchise. The first is Oatchi, the adorable Rescue Pup that helps you on your journey. He can be trained to doggy paddle, carry heavy items back to your base and fight enemies in each area, making him a vital member of the team. 

The other change is the ability to rewind time. If you have a bad encounter with a Bulborb and it takes out half of your Pikmin, simply rewind time to a few minutes prior as if it never happened. Our reviewer found this feature to be vital at the beginning of the playthrough and it brought a great sense of security throughout the game. 

Overall, Pikmin 4 is an incredibly endearing game that creates a wonderful atmosphere throughout. The cheery graphics and breezy gameplay make this a great choice for younger players or those who aren’t looking for too much of a challenge. The fact that it’s now so much more affordable right out of the gate makes this a great time to pick it up.

You might like…

The ultimate iPhone 14 Pro Max contract just appeared

The ultimate iPhone 14 Pro Max contract just appeared

Thomas Deehan 7 hours ago
The official Xbox headset just got a very rare discount

The official Xbox headset just got a very rare discount

Nick Rayner 8 hours ago
Pixel 7 Pro Price Crash: There’s never been a better time to upgrade

Pixel 7 Pro Price Crash: There’s never been a better time to upgrade

Nick Rayner 9 hours ago
One of the PS5’s top horror titles is now terrifyingly cheap

One of the PS5’s top horror titles is now terrifyingly cheap

Thomas Deehan 9 hours ago
Dell’s stylish all-in-one desktop just took a £200 price cut

Dell’s stylish all-in-one desktop just took a £200 price cut

Nick Rayner 4 days ago
This 58-inch 4K TV has plummeted below £230

This 58-inch 4K TV has plummeted below £230

Thomas Deehan 4 days ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.