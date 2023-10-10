Pet owners need to see Amazon’s Shark handheld vacuum deal

If you’re struggling to keep up with shedding pets, this deal on a Shark handheld cordless vacuum cleaner could be just what you need.

Run to Amazon now to sweep up a fantastic offer and save 38% on the Shark CH950UKT vacuum cleaner with a pet tool, crevice tool and dusting brush. The handheld vacuum currently costs £49.99 – that’s £30 less than its usual £79.99 RRP.

All you need to take advantage of this deal is an Amazon Prime account and the best news is that first-time customers don’t need to pay a thing for the first month. Head to Amazon now to sign up for a 30-day free Prime trial and gain access to loads of exclusive deals in the Prime Big Deal Days sale.

The Shark CH950UKT handheld vacuum is now less than £50 The Shark CH950UKT vacuum with a pet tool, crevice tool and dusting brush has dropped to just £49.99 in Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale. Head to Amazon now to save 38% on this cordless vacuum cleaner. Amazon

Was £79.99

£49.99 View Deal

The CH950UKT is an 80W handheld vacuum cleaner from Shark.

The cordless design combined with the dusting brush and crevice tool make it easy to remove dust, debris and pet hair from surfaces, soft furnishings and tough-to-reach places, while the motorised pet tool is ideal for cleaning up after dogs, cats and other small animals.

The vacuum has a HEPA filter for catching small particles and the large capacity dust cup features one-touch emptying for easy disposal.

Finally, the vacuum has a 10-minute run time, making it ideal for spot cleaning without worrying about untangling any power cords.

This deal is the cheapest we’ve seen the Shark CH950UKT cordless vacuum fall since summer 2021, making this a brilliant time to shop.

Go to Amazon now to save 38% on the Shark CH950UKT vacuum cleaner with a pet tool, crevice tool and dusting brush and bag the whole set for just £49.99 down from £79.99 in the Prime Big Deal Days sale.