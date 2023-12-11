Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

PC gamers need to see this LG monitor deal

Nick Rayner

Representing incredible value for money, this £80 discount on a 165Hz LG gaming monitor is a great buy for anyone looking for a serious bit of esports-ready gear this December.

Wide, fast and stylish, this 27-inch UltraGear monitor from LG is a great pickup for anyone who wants a monitor with a good refresh rate without breaking the bank. You can get one today for just £139, down from £219.

Offering a wide array of features and great fundamental stats, this monitor is a fantastic option for the price, possibly the best value-for-money pick out there right now.

A big discount on an esports grade LG monitor

If you want a 165Hz monitor for under £150, this is a great opportunity – a 37% discount makes this one of the best value-for-money monitors around.

The first important thing to note is the refresh rate, which is a speedy 165Hz. This means that your display will be updated 165 times every second, far outstripping the non-gaming monitor standard of 60Hz. This allows for smoother gameplay, allowing you to aim without feeling like the screen is stuttering, which can affect your ability to track and react.

While there are some monitors which go even higher, such as 240Hz, these are often much much more expensive. When it comes to refresh rates, there are diminishing returns as you keep cranking up the number – the performance difference between 240Hz and 165Hz is far less dramatic than the step-up from 60. So if you don’t want to be spending more than double the money for 240Hz, we recommend going for this.

In terms of software, the monitor supports AMD FreeSync, which promises maximum smoothness of motion and minimal tearing by syncing up the game’s framerate and the monitor. Also onboard is OnScreen Control, which allows you to customise settings instantly via shortcuts. You can also toggle an onboard setting which tracks your framerate, which adds to the pro-grade feel of the product.

In short, if you’re looking for a monitor that’ll keep you competitive in fast-paced titles, consider this model from LG at an astounding price while the deal lasts.

