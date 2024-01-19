PC gamers need to check out this Razer Leviathan V2 deal

One of our favourite soundbars for PC gaming, the Razer Leviathan V2 has seen a discount on Box, making it even more appealing for anyone looking to enhance their desktop sound system.

This 4.5-star soundbar from gamer-first brand Razer has all the audio power and features you need to experience great sound without wearing headphones. Save £22 on the Leviathan V2 today at Box, now only £209.99.

A premium PC soundbar, the Razer Leviathan V2 comes with a separate wire-connected subwoofer and plenty of sonic performance which provides more than enough sound to satisfy, including punchy bass and great overall tuning.

Get the Razer Leviathan V2 soundbar with a £22 discount Razer’s excellent PC gaming soundbar is available with a £22 deduction, making it a great pickup to improve your PC audio. Box

Was £232.34

Now £209.99 View Deal

Straightaway, you can appreciate Razer’s trademark design choices with the Leviathan V2, including the sleek black plastic body, which is fairly smart and understated, with the option to introduce customisable Razer Chroma RGB lighting if it better complements your set-up.

The subwoofer is big, so unless you’re happy with it on the floor you will want a large desk to accommodate. On the plus side, the size and weight of the soundbar and subwoofer contribute to a solid, high-quality feeling build overall.

Razer also provides an excellent accompanying app, Razer Synapse, which allows you to switch between sound profiles as well as light settings. This means that you can have unique profiles for different games, which is really significant – the optimum tuning for a racing game, for example, will be very different to a horror title and thanks to Synapse, you can investigate what balance works for you till your heart’s content.

So if you want a way to enjoy high-quality spatial audio without wearing a headset, then this is a great deal for you. Head over to Box today to make the most of this discount.