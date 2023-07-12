Amazon Prime day is here! Check out the latest deals

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

PC gamers need to check out Prime Day’s Wi-Fi 6E router bargain

Nick Rayner By Nick Rayner linkedin Contact via linkedin

If you want to beef up your home internet, you won’t find a better value option than this Prime Day deal from Amazon and TP-Link. 

For only £138.70, you can grab a super-quick AXE5400 router from TP-Link and enjoy some of the best performance available on Wi-Fi. 

Stylish, high-performing and affordable, the AXE5400 is an excellent router for those who need high-speed internet, especially gamers. With seriously powerful internals and four ethernet ports, there’s a lot to like about this router.

The super-fast TP-Link AXE5400 router is on special offer

The super-fast TP-Link AXE5400 router is on special offer

Home internet is super-important to our daily lives, and your experience shouldn’t be stunted by a bad router. Grab a deal on the super-advanced AXE5400.

  • Amazon
  • Was £199.99
  • Now £138.70
View Deal

Straight out of the box, you’ll be impressed with how sleek this device is. The pattern on top pairs well with the sharp-cornered design, and there is very little to disrupt the design – all the buttons are on the back while the lights on the front are very small but still perfectly readable. The number of ports has been kept to a minimum while still allowing you four ethernet connections at once, which is more than enough for most set-ups.

The most important feature of the AXE5400 is without a doubt the performance, which is very fast. TP-Link is confident that users won’t experience any delay from the router, even with tasks as demanding as 8K streaming. It also makes use of the 6GHz radio band, which is far from common in the router world, which means you have more options than ever to reduce congestion while using the internet. This is especially useful if you’re trying to use the internet for multiple purposes but still want the quickest connection possible for a multiplayer game.

So if you reckon your home internet may be bottlenecked by a bad router, consider this extremely affordable investment courtesy of Amazon Prime Day.

You might like…

Best Prime Day Deals Live: Last chance offers before Prime Day ends

Best Prime Day Deals Live: Last chance offers before Prime Day ends

Ryan Jones 18 mins ago
Print out your favourite photos with Prime’s pocket printer offer

Print out your favourite photos with Prime’s pocket printer offer

Hannah Davies 23 mins ago
Best PS5 Prime Day Deals: Massive price cuts on consoles, games and more

Best PS5 Prime Day Deals: Massive price cuts on consoles, games and more

Gemma Ryles 33 mins ago
Best Prime Day Air Fryer Deals: Last chance offers from Ninja, Tower and more

Best Prime Day Air Fryer Deals: Last chance offers from Ninja, Tower and more

Thomas Deehan 46 mins ago
Drone enthusiasts will love this Prime Day DJI bundle

Drone enthusiasts will love this Prime Day DJI bundle

Hannah Davies 1 hour ago
Garmin’s must-have cycling accessory has taken a Prime Day price plunge

Garmin’s must-have cycling accessory has taken a Prime Day price plunge

Thomas Deehan 2 hours ago
Nick Rayner
By Nick Rayner linkedin Contact via linkedin

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.