Paramount Plus is now half price for a limited time

You can currently sign up for Paramount Plus at half the usual price.

Head over to the Paramount Plus website, and you’ll find a tasty little Christmas treat. Sign up for an annual subscription now, and you’ll get a 50% discount. We’re talking £34.95 instead of £69.90.

After the first year, the price will revert to £69.90 unless you cancel your subscription. It’s also worth noting that this Paramount Plus half price offer ends on January 2, so don’t wait too long.

Paramount Plus might not be as recognisable a streaming service as Netflix, Disney Plus, or Amazon Prime Video, but it has a seriously impressive roster of movies and original or exclusive TV series.

On the latter front, there’s Yellowstone and its spinoffs, while Paramount Plus is now home to both seasons of the excellent survival drama Yellowjackets.

Mayor of Kingstown (starring Jeremy Renner), Your Honor (starring Bryan Cranston), and Rabbit Hole (starring Keifer Sutherland) are three other Paramount originals packed full of A-list talent.

Paramount Pictures and its legendary movie division needs no introduction. This is one of the oldest film studios in the US, with an enviable library of classic and contemporary movie productions on its roster. Needless to say, a Paramount Plus subscription will give you plenty of high quality films to watch this Christmas and throughout 2024.

All in all, this half price Paramount Plus offer provides outstanding value. You’re essentially paying less than £3 a month for one of the most impressive streaming provisions around.