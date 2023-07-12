Amazon Prime day is here! Check out the latest deals

Our favourite Bluetooth speaker just took a massive Prime Day price cut

Thomas Deehan
Our current top-pick of the best Bluetooth speakers out there has just been given the Prime Day treatment with this incredible deal.

The Bang and Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) is easily one of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market, and you can find it perched in the very top spot of our current rankings. Typically the speaker has a higher than average price tag of £239 but Amazon has seen fit to do away with that for Prime Day, bringing the Beosound A1 down to just £160.55.

That’s a huge price cut of 33% to be had if you’re an active Prime subscriber. If you haven’t signed up to Prime then fear not as Amazon is currently offering a 30-day free trial to any new users who want to get in on the Prime Day sale while they still can.

Bear in mind that tons of the best deals we’ve already spotted have come and gone so there’s no telling how long this one will stick around for if you do fancy snapping it up.

Bang and Olufsen Beosound A1 Price Drop

Bang and Olufsen Beosound A1 Price Drop

One of the best Bluetooth speakers out there has just been given a serious price cut for Amazon’s Prime Day sale.

  Amazon
  Was £239
  Now £160.55
View Deal

Back to the speaker itself – if you’re familiar with Bang and Olufsen then you’ll know that the company has a reputation for stellar audio quality (I recently traded in a pair of Sony headphones for some B&Os and I haven’t looked back).

If this is the first time you’ve encountered B&O then allow Trusted Reviews’ TV and Audio Editor Kob Monney detail exactly why the Beosound speaker is so good in his review verdict:

“The Besound A1 2nd Gen is that rare sight of a wireless speaker that not only lives up to expectations but goes beyond them. Alexa works and the fully dust- and waterproof design should ensure it survives some mishaps. There’s a question mark over its ruggedness – a £200 premium speaker doesn’t scream ‘throw me about’ – but for that outlay this is not a product to be callous with.”

The speaker received a rare 5-star rating and given that one of the few hangups was indeed the high price tag, this just makes now the best time to pick one up when it’s available with such a pronounced discount.

