Oppo’s Find N2 Flip folding phone is the same price as the Pixel 7a

Fancy grabbing an Oppo Find N2 Flip, one of the best foldable phones on the market, for the price of a Pixel 7a? You’d better check out this deal then.

GiffGaff will sell you a refurbished Find N2 Flip, in Like New condition, for just £449. That’s the same price as Google’s current mid-range champ.

Save £400

Now £449 ‘Like New’ View Deal

Just to be clear what GiffGaff means by ‘Like New’ here, it means a handset with “Zero wear and tear”. In other words, “These phones look like new, with no visible scratches on the screen or body”. So yep, just like new.

It’s worth running through our thoughts on the Oppo Find N2 Flip here, just to drive home what outstanding value this is. We awarded the Find N2 Flip 4.5 stars out of 5 in our review, calling it a notable advance on the (then current) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 in design, display, camera and battery life.

“This could be the clamshell foldable phone to buy in 2023,” we concluded.

You’re getting a stylish gapless folding mechanism, all day battery life, and unique folding form factor here. On the outside there’s a handy 3.26-inch OLED for notifications, while the device unfurls to reveal a full-sized 6.8in 120Hz AMOLED display.

the Find N2 Flip still costs £849 brand new from the Oppo website. This means that you’re getting one of the very best foldable phones on the market for almost half price. That’s a total bargain.