One of the top Garmin watches has almost 20% off right now

One of the very best fitness watch examples around, the Garmin Fenix 7X, can net you a huge saving on Amazon right now.

The online retailer has knocked £160 or 21% off the price of the watch, dropping it from £779.99 to £629. This is for the fully kitted out solar edition, too, which means that it’ll regain charge with exposure to daylight.

Save 19% on the Garmin Fenix 7X multisport GPS watch Amazon is selling the Garmin Fenix 7X for £629, which is a saving of almost 20% on the £779.99 RRP. Amazon

We reviewed the Garmin Fenix 7X, and awarded it a stellar 4.5 stars out of 5. “The Garmin Fenix 7X gives you the best that Garmin has to offer in outdoor watch features,” we concluded. “If you like your watches big with equally big battery life, and love the idea of an LED flashlight (which is a 7X exclusive), then the 7X is a rugged watch you’re going to want to drop on your wrist for your next adventure.”

It comes with Garmin’s legendary outdoor tracking accuracy, weeks of battery life (especially this Solar model), and a whole stack of outdoor features and modes. We particularly like the provision of that LED flashlight, which can offer a handy source of illumination in a pinch. Campers and night time runners take note.

One of the few negatives we could come up with for the Garmin Fenix 7X was its high price, but even that is much less of a consideration in light of this deal. If you’re serious about your outdoor activities, this Garmin Watch saving definitely deserves your close attention.