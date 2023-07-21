One of the PS5’s top horror titles is now terrifyingly cheap

One of the best horror titles to grace the PS5 has just been given a massive price cut as part of The Game Collection’s summer sale.

At launch, The Quarry packed a fairly high price tag of £64.99 but right now you can grab your own copy of the game for just £10.95. That’s an unbelievable price for a game that’s easily worth a lot more for the amount of enjoyment it has to offer.

From the same developer as Until Dawn and The Dark Pictures Anthology, The Quarry follows the company’s signature cinematic style that allows players to make key choices as the game plays out, each of which can have significant ramifications for the overall story.

The Quarry (PS5)

Without spoiling too much, one decision may result in you missing out on some key information, without which, one of the game’s main characters may perish. It’s an expansive gameplay mechanic that’ll keep you on the edge of your seat the entire time as you never know which decision may be the right one until after it’s too late to go back.

What really reels you into the game however its art style and incredibly realistic graphics. Supermassive Games has utilised the talent of several Hollywood actors in The Quarry so at times, you’ll forget that you’re even playing a game as their performances leap off the screen.

While the game can be played solo, you’ll find that The Quarry works so much better as a multiplayer experience where the controller is passed around the room and different players are assigned specific characters. It effectively becomes a classic horror movie night but with an interactive twist.

For less than the price of the average cinema ticket, The Quarry is an absolute bargain at this reduced rate and well worth it for the amount of replayability there is after the credits roll to see just how many endings are available. Just make sure to snap up the discount before it’s gone.