One of the PS5’s top headsets is going cheap right now

Sony’s InZone H7 are a real standout in the world of console headsets, and today you can save £40 on a brand-new pair.

If you’re a PlayStation or PC gamer in need of a quality headset, this deal from Argos is a real opportunity – reduced from £169.99, you can now buy the InZone H7 for only £129.99.

While Sony has traditionally been very focussed on the PlayStation as far as gaming peripherals are concerned, last year it chose to launch InZone, a brand built to compete in the PC gaming market while still offering full compatibility with PlayStation, a concept that has really stuck the landing so far – the H7 is a fantastic headset, and seriously worth considering at this deal’s price point.

The Sony InZone H7 gaming headset sees a big price drop Usually on the very high-end of gaming headsets, Argos has brought down the price of the InZone H7 to a much more reasonable price. Argos

Was £169.99

Now £129.99 View Deal

The feature that stood out the most during our review testing was the comfort that the H7 offers. Taking some cues from Sony’s amazing WH-1000XM series, they have a sleek, minimalist look and can sit on your head for hours without becoming uncomfortable. This is especially important for PC gaming, where you usually need to be sat upright for longer periods than if you’re playing on console in front of the TV.

The audio performance and noise isolation work hand-in-hand to provide a very high-quality listening experience. The balanced and crisp audio that the H7 puts out only helps to elevate the gameplay, especially in games where locating by sound is important (like Fortnite, for example), and unless you’re playing in a building site, the passive noise isolation will block out any background noise that might disrupt your immersion.

The number one critique our reviewer had for the headset was how expensive it was, with a launch cost of £169, but this is no longer an issue thanks to this deal. The lower rate of £129.99 puts it in a very different price bracket, and it’s fair to say that this deal makes the InZone H7 a bargain for the quality experience it delivers.