One of the Nintendo Switch’s hidden gems is going cheap

Thomas Deehan
Deputy Editor

Amazon just dropped an outstanding deal for the Nintendo Switch port of Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, making now the best time to add it to your gaming library.

While there’s no shortage of great first-party games on the Nintendo Switch, one that unfortunately gets overlooked is Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, which is now available for the incredibly low price of just £24.99.

Given that the game is a port of the Wii U title of the same name, this might partially explain why the game hasn’t received quite the same level of attention as something like Super Mario Odyssey, but to dismiss Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker would be a huge mistake.

For starters, the game retains the instantly recognisable Mario universe aesthetic that we’ve seen in games like Super Mario 3D World, expect this time, instead of stepping into the shoes of Nintendo’s mascot, it’s time for Captain Toad to step up to the plate.

Given that he’s weighed down by his hefty rucksack, Captain Toad isn’t as agile as Mario so it’s up to you to navigate him through the game’s 82 levels, including some Mario Odyssey inspired ones that are exclusive to the Switch version of the game.

The levels themselves are a bit like self-contained dioramas that seem simple at first glance, but as you explore them and move the camera around to different angles, you’ll find that there are tons of hidden details and secrets lying just beneath the surface.

While the later stages of the game provide a decent challenge, the whole thing is an ideal entry-level title for younger gamers, particularly as a second player can jump in to assist with moving objects and stunning enemies.

Overall, it’s just a fun game that’s well worth checking out, especially when it’s going for such a low price.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors' code of practice to underpin these standards.

