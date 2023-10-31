One of our favourite keyboards has had the Black Friday treatment early

One of the best mechanical keyboards on the market, the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL, is currently going for a price that’s worthy of a Black Friday deal.

The SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL is selling for just £119 on Currys right now, which is a great deal. That’s a saving of £70 on the £189 RRP.

This is a huge saving on a mechanical keyboard that we rate extremely highly. We awarded it a 4.5-star review earlier in the year.

It’s essentially a tenkeyless version of SteelSeries’s current flagship keyboard, which makes it an absolute delight for esports players who want to save on desk space. Make no mistake, this is designed with serious gamers in mind, with brilliantly responsive switches and a supreme level of adjustability.

The presence of Omnipoint 2.0 mechanical switches means that you can tune the actuation point of each key between 0.2mm and 3.8mm, which means they can respond to the lightest of touches or a full on press.

These tweakable switches are also dual action, which means that then can be made to serve two functions depending on how hard you press them. Think of those WASD movement keys, and being able to either walk or run depending on how hard you press.

“Its switches are brilliantly responsive, its adjustability frankly astounding, and the sacrifices made to account for its tenkeyless design all but minimal,” we concluded in our review.

The SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL also packs in an OLED display, which can show in-game stats or system metrics in real time. Naturally, you get the full-on RGB lighting treatment, so you can light you keyboard up like a particularly tacky Christmas tree.