Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

One of our favourite keyboards has had the Black Friday treatment early

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

One of the best mechanical keyboards on the market, the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL, is currently going for a price that’s worthy of a Black Friday deal.

The SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL is selling for just £119 on Currys right now, which is a great deal. That’s a saving of £70 on the £189 RRP.

This is a huge saving on a mechanical keyboard that we rate extremely highly. We awarded it a 4.5-star review earlier in the year.

Save £70 on the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL

Save £70 on the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL

Currys is selling the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL for just £119, which is a saving of £70 on one of the best mechanical keyboards around.

  • Currys
  • Save £70
  • Now £119
View Deal

It’s essentially a tenkeyless version of SteelSeries’s current flagship keyboard, which makes it an absolute delight for esports players who want to save on desk space. Make no mistake, this is designed with serious gamers in mind, with brilliantly responsive switches and a supreme level of adjustability.

The presence of Omnipoint 2.0 mechanical switches means that you can tune the actuation point of each key between 0.2mm and 3.8mm, which means they can respond to the lightest of touches or a full on press.

These tweakable switches are also dual action, which means that then can be made to serve two functions depending on how hard you press them. Think of those WASD movement keys, and being able to either walk or run depending on how hard you press.

“Its switches are brilliantly responsive, its adjustability frankly astounding, and the sacrifices made to account for its tenkeyless design all but minimal,” we concluded in our review.

The SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL also packs in an OLED display, which can show in-game stats or system metrics in real time. Naturally, you get the full-on RGB lighting treatment, so you can light you keyboard up like a particularly tacky Christmas tree.

You might like…

Last chance to get Disney Plus on the cheap

Last chance to get Disney Plus on the cheap

Chris Smith 25 mins ago
The perfect all-in iPhone 14 Pro Max deal just dropped

The perfect all-in iPhone 14 Pro Max deal just dropped

Jon Mundy 7 hours ago
Amazon’s dropped an early Black Friday bargain on the Nothing Phone (1)

Amazon’s dropped an early Black Friday bargain on the Nothing Phone (1)

Thomas Deehan 8 hours ago
This SIM deal gets you 50GB data for just £10

This SIM deal gets you 50GB data for just £10

Jon Mundy 8 hours ago
Sonos Sub Mini Deal: Get £75 off for today only

Sonos Sub Mini Deal: Get £75 off for today only

Hannah Davies 1 day ago
Sony’s 5-star ANC headphones are back down in price

Sony’s 5-star ANC headphones are back down in price

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.