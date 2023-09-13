One of our favourite iPhone accessories just tumbled in price

Amazon is offering a great deal on the Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger, one of our favourite iPhone accessories on the market.

Head over to Amazon now and you’ll find the aforementioned Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger selling for £74.99. That’s £25 less than the £99.99 RRP, or a generous 25% saving.

As the name and image suggests, this is an accessory that can charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch simultaneously and without having to plug any of them in. It provides a 7.5W charge to the iPhone, an 5W charging to the Apple Watch and AirPods, all using Qi wireless technology.

The iPhone and Apple Watch are given little stands, which makes this ideal for a bedside.

If you’ll remember, Apple abandoned its own attempt at this kind of 3-in-1 wireless charger, the AirPower, which bumped classy third party effort’s lie Belkin’s to the top of many an Apple user’s shopping list.

It could be the perfect accessory to pick up now that Apple has announced the iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9 at its special event, though it’s compatible with all models going back to the iPhone 8 and the Apple Watch 4 – though iPhone 12 Mini and Apple Watch Ultra owners should note that their products are not supported here.

We should probably also point out that this is not a MagSafe product, so there’s no magnetised effect on newer iPhone models. With that said, it should prove effective even with a case on your iPhone, right up to 3mm thick.

Also reassuring is Belkin’s 2-year guarantee. All in all, it’s a solid product available at a knock-down price.