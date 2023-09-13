Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

One of our favourite iPhone accessories just tumbled in price

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Amazon is offering a great deal on the Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger, one of our favourite iPhone accessories on the market.

Head over to Amazon now and you’ll find the aforementioned Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger selling for £74.99. That’s £25 less than the £99.99 RRP, or a generous 25% saving.

Save 25% on the Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger for iPhone

Save 25% on the Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger for iPhone

Amazon has cut the price of the Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods by 25%.

  • Amazon
  • Save 25%
  • Now £74.99
View Deal

As the name and image suggests, this is an accessory that can charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch simultaneously and without having to plug any of them in. It provides a 7.5W charge to the iPhone, an 5W charging to the Apple Watch and AirPods, all using Qi wireless technology.

The iPhone and Apple Watch are given little stands, which makes this ideal for a bedside.

If you’ll remember, Apple abandoned its own attempt at this kind of 3-in-1 wireless charger, the AirPower, which bumped classy third party effort’s lie Belkin’s to the top of many an Apple user’s shopping list.

It could be the perfect accessory to pick up now that Apple has announced the iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9 at its special event, though it’s compatible with all models going back to the iPhone 8 and the Apple Watch 4 – though iPhone 12 Mini and Apple Watch Ultra owners should note that their products are not supported here.

We should probably also point out that this is not a MagSafe product, so there’s no magnetised effect on newer iPhone models. With that said, it should prove effective even with a case on your iPhone, right up to 3mm thick.

Also reassuring is Belkin’s 2-year guarantee. All in all, it’s a solid product available at a knock-down price.

You might like…

These are the top iPhone 15 pre-order deals right now

These are the top iPhone 15 pre-order deals right now

Thomas Deehan 18 mins ago
Pixel 7a just destroyed the competition with its most affordable deal yet

Pixel 7a just destroyed the competition with its most affordable deal yet

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
GoPro Price Drop: Get the Hero 9 for just £199 on Amazon

GoPro Price Drop: Get the Hero 9 for just £199 on Amazon

Jon Mundy 3 hours ago
Nothing Phone (1) Price Crash: Get the handset for under £300

Nothing Phone (1) Price Crash: Get the handset for under £300

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
This powerful Lenovo laptop now has a £300 discount

This powerful Lenovo laptop now has a £300 discount

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
The official Xbox headset just hit a bargain price

The official Xbox headset just hit a bargain price

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.