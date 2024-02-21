Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

One of our favourite carpet cleaners is going cheap on Amazon

Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Fed up of constantly scrubbing stains out of your carpets, rugs or upholstery? Make your life easier with this incredible deal on the top-rated Vax Platinum Smartwash carpet cleaner. 

At just £187.99, the Vax Platinum Smartwash carpet cleaner is at its lowest ever price on Amazon. We’d suggest snapping this deal up quickly as we don’t expect it to be around for very long. 

Vax is known for building powerful vacuums and carpet cleaners and the Platinum Smartwash is no exception. Expect cleaner floors and upholstered surfaces thanks to its powerful system, optimised flexible brushbars and hygienic antibacterial solution combination.

By pushing the Smartwash across messy areas, dirt and stains are efficiently lifted from deep within carpet fibres. To dry quickly, simply pull the Smartwash back across the area, thanks to the Vax’s motion sense technology. 

The Vax Platinum Smartwash comes equipped with an antibacterial solution, which is said to kill up to 99.99% of bacteria. Vax also claims the Smartwash is seven times more effective than vacuuming alone. 

You won’t need to worry about measuring the Smartwash solution either, as the device automatically mixes and dispenses the correct amount of water and solution while in use. Any unused solution can also be easily poured back into the bottle, thanks to the separate tanks. 

We also found that despite its size, the Smartwash isn’t difficult to manoeuvre either and there’s a decent amount of flexibility in its head too, which allows you to reach under furniture. 

For precise cleaning, this Vax Platinum Smartwash model also comes with Vax’s Spinscrub hand tool, which helps you remove dirt and stains from smaller surface areas, such as stairs or upholstery. 

Earning a 4.5-star rating from us, Home Technology Editor David Ludlow concluded: “if you have an expanse of carpet in your home, then the Vax Platinum SmartWash Carpet Cleaner comes into its own. Simple and unrivalled cleaning performance will get your carpets back to prime condition.”

If you have lots of carpet or rugs in your home and want an easy-to-use and powerful carpet cleaner, then this Vax Platinum Smartwash deal is not one to be missed. At its lowest ever price on Amazon, get this today and have sparkling carpets in no time.

