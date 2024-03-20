One of our favourite camera phones has the Amazon spring sale treatment

If you’re looking for a feature-packed Android smartphone without the hefty price tag, then you’ll want to consider this Amazon Spring deal on the top-rated Honor Magic 5 Pro.

Save a massive £250 on the Honor Magic 5 Pro in the Amazon Spring Sale and get the SIM-free handset for just £699.99.

The Honor Magic 5 Pro is currently just £699.99 on Amazon. That's a massive £250 saving off it's £949.99 RRP.

Was £949.99

Now £699 View Deal

The Honor Magic 5 Pro is a true powerhouse of a smartphone, boasting incredibly fast performance, a long-lasting battery life and an impressive triple-50MP camera set-up.

Powered by the speedy Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and based on Android, expect seamless productivity and access to all your favourite Google Apps via the Play Store.

With three 50MP rear-cameras, including wide, ultrawide and periscope telephoto lenses, Honor promises true-life photography with balanced colours and vivid detail.

Capturing shots is easier too, thanks to Honor’s AI Motion Sensing Capture which detects movement and automatically ensures the best possible shot is taken and millisecond-level Motion Sensing Capture which quickly takes clear images regardless of the light level.

Boasting a massive battery capacity of 5100mAh, the Honor Magic 5 Pro promises up to 17 hours of video playback and with 66W SuperCharge fast charge and convenient 50W Wireless charging support, you can expect 1-100% battery in just under an hour.

The Honor Magic 5 Pro also features an IP68 water and dust-resistance rating, which means it can be submerged in up to 1.5 metres of fresh water for up to 30 minutes and doesn’t require an extra case for dust protection, so you can carry your smartphone without fear of damage.

We gave the handset an impressive 4.5-star rating, with Mobile Editor Lewis Painter concluding that “the Honor Magic 5 Pro is an excellent all-in-one package with features that rivals some of the most popular smartphones on the market”

We also found that its RRP is already much cheaper than similar smartphones, so this Amazon Spring deal makes it even better value for money.

