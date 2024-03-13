One of our favourite budget phones is now even cheaper

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo is an outstanding budget phone, and it’s now selling for an even cheaper price.

Amazon is offering the Motorola Edge 40 Neo for just £249.99, which is a £50 saving on the phone’s £299 RRP.

Considering this is a budget phone that already felt like outstanding value at full price, a 17% discount makes for an outstanding deal.

We awarded the Motorola Edge 40 Neo an overwhelmingly positive 5 out of 5 review towards the end of last year, calling it “a rare all-rounder that stands out in the budget market”.

It might be cheap, but it certainly doesn’t look or feel that way, with a sleek design, a dual-curved 6.5-inch 144Hz OLED display, and an IP68 water resistance rating.

Other premium features include 68W wired charging support (with the charger included in the box), Dolby Atmos sound, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a 50MP main camera with OIS that takes decent shots in a variety of lighting conditions.

Performance is solid too, with a capable Dimensity 7030 chip and ample RAM (12GB). You get plenty of storage too at 256GB, and a 5000mAh battery will see you through a full day of heavy usage.

All in all, this is a budget phone that punches way above its weight. It was cheap at £300, and is an absolute steal at £250.