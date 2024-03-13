Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

One of our favourite budget phones is now even cheaper

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo is an outstanding budget phone, and it’s now selling for an even cheaper price.

Amazon is offering the Motorola Edge 40 Neo for just £249.99, which is a £50 saving on the phone’s £299 RRP.

Considering this is a budget phone that already felt like outstanding value at full price, a 17% discount makes for an outstanding deal.

Save 17% on the Motorola Edge 40 Neo

Save 17% on the Motorola Edge 40 Neo

Amazon is selling one of the best budget phones on the market, the Motorola Edge 40 Neo, at an even more impressive price.

  • Amazon
  • Save 17%
  • Now £249.99
View Deal

We awarded the Motorola Edge 40 Neo an overwhelmingly positive 5 out of 5 review towards the end of last year, calling it “a rare all-rounder that stands out in the budget market”.

It might be cheap, but it certainly doesn’t look or feel that way, with a sleek design, a dual-curved 6.5-inch 144Hz OLED display, and an IP68 water resistance rating.

Other premium features include 68W wired charging support (with the charger included in the box), Dolby Atmos sound, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a 50MP main camera with OIS that takes decent shots in a variety of lighting conditions.

Performance is solid too, with a capable Dimensity 7030 chip and ample RAM (12GB). You get plenty of storage too at 256GB, and a 5000mAh battery will see you through a full day of heavy usage.

All in all, this is a budget phone that punches way above its weight. It was cheap at £300, and is an absolute steal at £250.

You might like…

Voxi has outdone itself with this Pixel 7a price crash

Voxi has outdone itself with this Pixel 7a price crash

Jessica Gorringe 57 mins ago
The Apple Watch Series 8 just keeps dropping in price

The Apple Watch Series 8 just keeps dropping in price

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
This hack lets you get a Ninja air fryer on the cheap

This hack lets you get a Ninja air fryer on the cheap

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
Forget the M3 MacBook Air, the 15-inch M2 model is £300 off

Forget the M3 MacBook Air, the 15-inch M2 model is £300 off

Chris Smith 14 hours ago
The iPhone 12 is now a budget back-up handset

The iPhone 12 is now a budget back-up handset

Jessica Gorringe 1 day ago
Samsung’s Galaxy Buds are now significantly cheaper than AirPods Pro

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds are now significantly cheaper than AirPods Pro

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words