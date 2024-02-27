Honor Magic 6 Pro vs Honor Magic 5 Pro: What’s new?

Honor has just launched the Honor Magic 6 Pro. Here’s how the smartphone compares to its predecessor, the Honor Magic 5 Pro.

It’s been a little less than a year since Honor announced the Honor Magic 5 Pro, with some of our favourite features being the performance, camera and battery. This year, Honor has improved upon all three of these areas.

Keep reading to discover what’s new on the Honor Magic 6 Pro.

The Honor Magic 6 Pro has a brighter screen

The Honor Magic 6 Pro has by far the brightest screen on the market at 5000 nits when streaming HDR content or 1600 nits for regular content.

The Honor Magic 5 Pro falls behind with a still impressively bright 1800 nits of brightness for HDR content and 1300 nits for regular content.

We found both displays to be incredibly detailed with deep blacks and vibrant colours that make them easy to use even in direct sunlight.

Honor Magic 6 Pro

The Honor Magic 6 Pro is powered by the latest Snapdragon chipset

The Honor Magic 6 Pro features Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Not only does the chipset offer lightning-fast performance, but it also allows for on-device GenAI capabilities.

The Honor Magic 5 Pro, on the other hand, is powered by last year’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The chipset is also paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage and we found the chipset had no issue keeping up with high-end AAA games and media-heavy apps.

The Honor Magic 6 Pro is fitted with a better camera

Another key upgrade this year is a better camera. The Honor Magic 5 Pro already had an excellent camera, consisting of three 50-megapixel sensors. We were particularly impressed with the camera phone’s low-light performance, while images snapped in daylight are detailed and vibrant with deep blacks. That said, images can lean slightly on the cool side and are oversaturated with the AI mode enabled.

The speed of the camera is also very fast, allowing you to snap fast-moving subjects with very little blur, though the phone’s automatic capture can sometimes miss the moment by a split second.

The Honor Magic 6 Pro builds upon its predecessor with a new 180-megapixel 2.5x periscope camera. Not only does this camera have a wide f/2.6 aperture, but it’s also the largest periscope sensor around at 1/1.49 inches. The camera supports 16-in-1 pixel binning to boost detail and light, allowing for high-quality shots at up to 10x and beyond.

Honor Magic 5 Pro

The Honor Magic 6 Pro packs a bigger battery

Finally, there’s the battery life. Where the Honor Magic 5 Pro included a large 5100 mAh lithium-ion battery offering an all-day battery life or two days with lighter use, the Honor Magic 6 Pro takes this even further by including a 5600 mAh battery made from silicon-carbon. The material is better for the planet and more dense than lithium-ion. It also works better in extremely cold environments.

On top of this, the Honor Magic 6 Pro supports faster charging, both wired and wireless.