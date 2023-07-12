Amazon Prime day is here! Check out the latest deals

Garmin’s must-have cycling accessory has taken a Prime Day price plunge

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

The Garmin Edge 530 has been given the Prime Day treatment with an unbelievable deal that’s only around for a limited time.

The Edge 530 is one of Garmin’s best GPS cycling computers and a must-have accessory if you enjoy cycling for long distances. If the device has piqued your interest then you’ll be glad to know that it’s plummeted to just £159.99 on Amazon, marking an exact £100 discount over the original £259.99 asking price.

Because this deal is part of the Prime Day sale, it’s only available to Amazon Prime subscribers, but there is an easy fix if you aren’t already signed up. Amazon is currently offering a 30-day free trial to Prime for any new users out there, so you can jump on the Prime Day bandwagon without spending an extra penny.

Garmin Edge 530 Prime Day Deal

Garmin Edge 530 Prime Day Deal

One of Garmin’s best GPS trackers has just seen its price plummet in Amazon’s Prime Day sale.

  • Amazon
  • Was £259.99
  • Now £159.99
View Deal

Back to the Edge 530, it almost goes without saying that Garmin is one of the best companies to side with if you’re interested in sports, fitness and exploring the great outdoors. Designed to be the ultimate cycling companion, the 530 delivers live GPS mapping so that you can keep tabs on where you are at all times during your route.

You can also get clear directions in the moment to make sure that you don’t take a wrong turn and risk messing with your plans.

Beyond the GPS tracking, the Edge 530 can also keep an eye on your speed and your overall performance during a given journey, giving you a better idea of your cardio ability.

As great as the Edge 530 is, its original price point may have been too high for some budgets but now that it’s down to a bargain price, there’s never been a better time to pick one up.

