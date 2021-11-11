 large image

OLED Bargain: The LG A1 OLED TV is now just £699 in this phenomenal deal

Hold on to your hats folks, the LG A1 48-inch OLED TV can be yours for the unbelievably for the low price of just £699 at Argos.

I’ll just say it – I’ve never seen an OLED deal this good. Most OLED sets cost well over £1000 for the visual prowess that comes with them, and even the LG A1 itself – being intended as an affordable entry-point into OLED – has an original RRP of £999. To get that same set for £300 less is an unbelievable find.

In order to get the deal, all you have to do is use the code LG100 at the checkout and that cheaper £699 price will be yours. I wouldn’t hang around though as a deal this good on a modern OLED set won’t hang around for long. If you want it, now’s the time to get it.

OLED technology is a massive leap forward over the standard LCD TVs of old, utilising self-lighting pixels to provide deeper blacks and an infinite level of contrast that simply wasn’t available before. What this means in everyday viewing is that the image on-screen is a far better representation of what the director had in mind – an image that isn’t soiled by unnecessary backlighting.

The A1 also packs a 4K resolution, letting you make the most out of your favourite shows and films with plenty of detail on-screen.

When it comes to smart features, LG TVs come with our favourite smart platform: webOS. The service offers a fantastic hub for not just your ongoing streaming subscriptions, but also any connected smart home devices.

LG A1 OLED Price Drop

LG A1 OLED Price Drop

Argos has dropped a bombshell of a deal, letting you get the superb LG A1 OLED TV for the phenomenally low price of just £699.

  • Argos
  • Use code LG100
  • Now £699
View Deal

Bear in mind however that the LG A1 doesn’t come with HMDI 2.1 ports or a 120Hz refresh rate, so it’s not the most ideal set if you want to enjoy next-gen gaming with all the premium features available from those consoles.

Still, at just £699 this OLED set is an absolute bargain. Don’t forget to use the code LG100 at the checkout, and be sure to swipe the deal while stocks last.

