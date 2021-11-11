Hold on to your hats folks, the LG A1 48-inch OLED TV can be yours for the unbelievably for the low price of just £699 at Argos.

I’ll just say it – I’ve never seen an OLED deal this good. Most OLED sets cost well over £1000 for the visual prowess that comes with them, and even the LG A1 itself – being intended as an affordable entry-point into OLED – has an original RRP of £999. To get that same set for £300 less is an unbelievable find.

LG A1 OLED Price Drop Argos has dropped a bombshell of a deal, letting you get the superb LG A1 OLED TV for the phenomenally low price of just £699. Argos

Use code LG100

Now £699 View Deal

In order to get the deal, all you have to do is use the code LG100 at the checkout and that cheaper £699 price will be yours. I wouldn’t hang around though as a deal this good on a modern OLED set won’t hang around for long. If you want it, now’s the time to get it.

OLED technology is a massive leap forward over the standard LCD TVs of old, utilising self-lighting pixels to provide deeper blacks and an infinite level of contrast that simply wasn’t available before. What this means in everyday viewing is that the image on-screen is a far better representation of what the director had in mind – an image that isn’t soiled by unnecessary backlighting.

The A1 also packs a 4K resolution, letting you make the most out of your favourite shows and films with plenty of detail on-screen.

When it comes to smart features, LG TVs come with our favourite smart platform: webOS. The service offers a fantastic hub for not just your ongoing streaming subscriptions, but also any connected smart home devices.

Bear in mind however that the LG A1 doesn’t come with HMDI 2.1 ports or a 120Hz refresh rate, so it’s not the most ideal set if you want to enjoy next-gen gaming with all the premium features available from those consoles.

Still, at just £699 this OLED set is an absolute bargain. Don’t forget to use the code LG100 at the checkout, and be sure to swipe the deal while stocks last.