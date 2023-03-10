Now’s your chance to get the Pixel 7 Pro on the cheap

There has never been a better time to buy the latest Pixel 7 Pro thanks to this fantastic deal from Affordable Mobiles.

We’ve scoured the internet and found what seems to be the best Pixel 7 Pro deal out there. Affordable Mobiles is now selling the Pixel 7 Pro with zero upfront costs for just £38 a month over two years. That totals up to £912, meaning that you’re essentially getting a two-year 100GB monthly data contract for just £63 since the Pixel 7 Pro costs £849 as a standalone item.

This model is brand new, comes in the colourway Obsidian and packs 128GB of storage. The contract itself is with Three, with unlimited calls and texts as well as the aforementioned 100GB of data. You’ll also be treated to exclusive offers and discounts from the Three+ customer loyalty app, as well as 99% 4G coverage in the UK, including on the London Underground.

We gave the Pixel 7 Pro an almost faultless 4.5-star rating thanks to its excellent camera capabilities. We felt like the camera was capable of taking shots that were full of detail, dynamic range and rich, contrast-heavy colour in almost all environments.

Other camera tricks also make the Pixel 7 Pro a fantastic phone; the unblur option does exactly what it says on the tin, bringing focus back to previously blurry photos. This feature also works with images not taken on the Pixel 7 Pro itself, giving you the option to spruce up any old photos that were not up to snuff.

Moreover, the Pixel 7 Pro packs a 6.7-inch OLED display that has great peak brightness, with HDR footage on Netflix looking vibrant and bright. Google’s Smooth Display also ensures that the screen can ramp up to 120Hz for intensive tasks and slow down to 10Hz to conserve battery when needed.

The Pixel 7 Pro is easily one of the best flagship phones you can upgrade to right now, and to see the upfront price waived completely for this contract just makes it an easy deal to recommend. When you factor in the 100GB of data each month, this tariff is an absolute steal.