Now just £199, the Galaxy Watch 4 is an absolute steal

One of our favourite smartwatches of last year, the Galaxy Watch 4, has taken a nose dive in price to the seriously tempting rate of just £199.

That’s a swift £50 discount off the original £249 asking price, making it one of the more affordable high-end Wear OS watches on the market.

Galaxy Watch 4 for just £199 The fantastic Galaxy Watch 4 has seen a major price cut at Currys, making this the perfect time to pick one up. Currys

Save £50

Now £199 View Deal

Given that the Pixel Watch is still several months away, this is easily the best deal right now for getting a Wear OS 3-enabled smartwatch on the cheap.

As the only watch on the market right now that actually runs the new Wear OS 3 platform, the Galaxy Watch 4 is leaps and bounds ahead of the competition.

Not only is it fast in operation – helped out by the speedy 5nm Exynos W920 chipset – but its digital rotating bezel also makes it easy to scroll through menus without blocking out the screen.

With a more ‘active’ design that lends itself well to sporting activities, the Galaxy Watch 4 is also a tremendous fitness tracker. The onboard GPS is speedy and there’s a good amount of workouts to choose from.

What really shines however is the new BioActive sensor on the rear of the device which can scan your body to provide a holistic view of your health in the current moment. Offering up stats on your skeletal muscle, body water, BMI and more, it’s a great means of getting users to think about ways to improve their health across the board.

After spending a good amount of time testing the Galaxy Watch 4, my verdict was as follows: “there’s been a lot of disappointment with Wear OS over the years, but with the Galaxy Watch 4, Samsung and Google seem to finally be turning the tide. The colourful new UI is a joy to use, and dusty Wear OS facets like Tiles and Google Maps have been given a major facelift with super-fast speed to boot.”

As the future of Wear OS, the Galaxy Watch 4 is an outstanding wearable and one that’s just as easy to recommend at full price. With the discount attached however, there’s never been a better time to pick one up.