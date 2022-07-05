 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Now just £199, the Galaxy Watch 4 is an absolute steal

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Buyers' Advice Editor

One of our favourite smartwatches of last year, the Galaxy Watch 4, has taken a nose dive in price to the seriously tempting rate of just £199.

That’s a swift £50 discount off the original £249 asking price, making it one of the more affordable high-end Wear OS watches on the market.

Galaxy Watch 4 for just £199

Galaxy Watch 4 for just £199

The fantastic Galaxy Watch 4 has seen a major price cut at Currys, making this the perfect time to pick one up.

  • Currys
  • Save £50
  • Now £199
View Deal

Given that the Pixel Watch is still several months away, this is easily the best deal right now for getting a Wear OS 3-enabled smartwatch on the cheap.

As the only watch on the market right now that actually runs the new Wear OS 3 platform, the Galaxy Watch 4 is leaps and bounds ahead of the competition.

Not only is it fast in operation – helped out by the speedy 5nm Exynos W920 chipset – but its digital rotating bezel also makes it easy to scroll through menus without blocking out the screen.

With a more ‘active’ design that lends itself well to sporting activities, the Galaxy Watch 4 is also a tremendous fitness tracker. The onboard GPS is speedy and there’s a good amount of workouts to choose from.

What really shines however is the new BioActive sensor on the rear of the device which can scan your body to provide a holistic view of your health in the current moment. Offering up stats on your skeletal muscle, body water, BMI and more, it’s a great means of getting users to think about ways to improve their health across the board.

Galaxy Watch 4 for just £199

Galaxy Watch 4 for just £199

The fantastic Galaxy Watch 4 has seen a major price cut at Currys, making this the perfect time to pick one up.

  • Currys
  • Save £50
  • Now £199
View Deal

After spending a good amount of time testing the Galaxy Watch 4, my verdict was as follows: “there’s been a lot of disappointment with Wear OS over the years, but with the Galaxy Watch 4, Samsung and Google seem to finally be turning the tide. The colourful new UI is a joy to use, and dusty Wear OS facets like Tiles and Google Maps have been given a major facelift with super-fast speed to boot.”

As the future of Wear OS, the Galaxy Watch 4 is an outstanding wearable and one that’s just as easy to recommend at full price. With the discount attached however, there’s never been a better time to pick one up.

You might like…

Deal: Get the Chromecast with Google TV for its lowest price yet

Deal: Get the Chromecast with Google TV for its lowest price yet

Thomas Deehan 2 days ago
This incredible Galaxy S22 contract is cheaper than buying the phone outright

This incredible Galaxy S22 contract is cheaper than buying the phone outright

Thomas Deehan 6 days ago
Antivirus Deal: Swipe a massive 80% off Kaspersky Internet Security with this code

Antivirus Deal: Swipe a massive 80% off Kaspersky Internet Security with this code

Thomas Deehan 2 weeks ago
Deal: Show off your Nintendo Switch screenshots with this adorable Pikachu mini printer

Deal: Show off your Nintendo Switch screenshots with this adorable Pikachu mini printer

Thomas Deehan 3 weeks ago
These 5-star self-cleaning LG earbuds are now less than half price

These 5-star self-cleaning LG earbuds are now less than half price

Thomas Deehan 3 weeks ago
AirPods 3rd Gen get a tasty price cut ahead of WWDC

AirPods 3rd Gen get a tasty price cut ahead of WWDC

Thomas Deehan 4 weeks ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Buyers' Advice Editor
After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.