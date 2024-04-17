The Galaxy S23 FE has finally plunged to the ideal price

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE has only been around since the end of 2023, but we’ve been eagerly awaiting a data-rich price drop like this.

Mobiles UK is offering the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE with 100GB of data for just £21.99 a month. You’ll pay £59 up front and get a free pair of Galaxy Buds FE for your troubles. Here are the details on claiming those buds.

£59 up front

£21.99 a month View Deal

You’ll get the 128GB version of the phone in a flashy purple hue and that’ll come with unlimited and unlimited texts too. Which reminds me, remember when you used to run out of minutes with your phone? Damn, dark times.

The deal is for 24-months on the iD Mobile network. If you’re unfamiliar, it’s what’s known as a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) owned by Carphone Warehouse in the UK.

It runs off the Three Mobile network, so you’re getting the same quality of data speed and network reliability as you would from Three itself.

The difference in cost comes through the fact ID mobile only rents the spectrum from Three and doesn’t have to pay for the network infrastructure or its upkeep. Everyone’s a winner.

The Galaxy S23 FE brings most of what was great about the Galaxy S23 in a more affordable package. You can read our comparison between the two phones here. And here’s our review of those free Galaxy Buds FE.

Our reviewer said you should buy this handset if you want that Galaxy S23 experience but are on a budget. He said: “The idea of the S23 FE is to deliver the S23 experience at a cheaper price point – an aim that’s largely achieved.”

He praised the design, excellent performance from the Exynos 2200 and the all-day battery life. The dedicated telephoto lens was also a highlight for a phone at this price point.