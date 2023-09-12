Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Nothing Phone (1) Price Crash: Get the handset for under £300

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

You can now pick up the Nothing Phone (1), one of the most interesting mid-range phones of recent years, for a price of less than £300.

UK MVNO GiffGaff is offering the Nothing Phone (1) on one of its contracts for just £299, which is a saving of £130 on the usual price.

To be clear, you’ll need to stump up for a contract, but that’s the beauty of GiffGaff. All you need to do is sign up for its £10 monthly contract, then cancel the SIM immediately. In other words, you’re still making a £120 saving even if you don’t want the contract.

We like the Nothing Phone (1) a lot, having awarded it 4 stars out of 5 in our review. Particularly noteworthy is its transparent design, which includes a unique glyph system that can light up with specific notifications and functions.

Elsewhere the phone gives you a really nice 120Hz OLED display, a solid main camera that supplies great daylight snaps, and the unexpected provision of both wireless charging and an IP67 dust and water resistance rating. You don’t get many sub-£300 smartphones that supply those last two features, take it from us.

The Phone (1)’s 4500mAh battery might sound small, but it never failed to get our reviewer through the day.

While it’s true that the Nothing Phone (2) has come along to displace the Nothing Phone (1) in the range, this new aggressive pricing for the phone keeps it relevant. And as we’ve just discussed, the Nothing Phone (1) still has a lot to offer.

