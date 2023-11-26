Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Don’t miss this Apple AirPods Pro 2 Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

One of the very best Black Friday deals this year has been the big discount on the Apple AirPods 2, and that looks to continue into Cyber Monday.

The true wireless in-ear headphones are currently available to buy for just £199 over on Amazon. Buy these headphones outside the Black Friday sale, and you’ll have to pay a hefty £229 instead. Apple rarely offers discounts for the Apple AirPods Pro 2, so you really do need to act quickly to nab this bargain.

Snag the Apple AirPods Pro 2 for just £199

Save £20 on the highly-rated Apple AirPods Pro 2 on Amazon! Now only £199, experience superior sound quality at a 13% discount. Don’t miss this amazing deal!

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are widely considered to be some of the best wireless headphones you can buy, with excellent sound quality and effective active noise cancellation that’s not available with the standard AirPods. So while you can find cheaper options than the AirPods Pro, you’ll struggle to match them for quality, especially if you own an iPhone.

This is the cheapest we’ve seen the Apple AirPods Pro 2 on Amazon since launch, as shown in our price history graph above. While Amazon has previously discounted the headphones, we’ve never seen the price dip underneath the £200 mark before.

Are the Apple AirPods Pro 2 worth buying?

Recommended

Some of the best ANC earbuds around

Pros

  • Excellent ANC
  • Rich, warm sound
  • Charging case gets some neat features

Cons

  • Many of the best features are iPhone and Mac only
  • The AirPods Pro 2 are easily some of the best wireless earbuds
  • The design is very similar to the previous model
  • An extra set of tips is included
  • The case has a lanyard loop and a speaker for alerts
  • The ANC performance is top-notch
  • The buds have a wide soundstage and just the right amount of bass
  • They have seamless connectivity with iOS devices
  • Battery life is good: six hours for the buds and 30 hours from the case
  • They are the best all-round earbuds available for iPhone users

We gave the Apple AirPods Pro 2 a 4.5 out of 5 rating when we reviewed them back in 2022. We were especially impressed with the ANC performance and sound quality, as well as the seamless integration with iPhones.

In our verdict we wrote: “The AirPods Pro 2 are a fantastic upgrade and easily some of the best wireless earbuds I have ever tested – even when the high price is taken into account.”

However, we wouldn’t recommend them if you own an Android phone. While the AirPods Pro 2 can work with such phones, you’ll miss out on many features that make the high price worthwhile.

Looking for a different deal?

If your budget still can’t stretch to cover the cost of the AirPods Pro 2, then there are more affordable AirPod options available this Black Friday. Amazon has also slashed the price of the standard AirPods 2, which can be yours for just £99.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

