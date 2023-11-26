Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

This Razer monitor-soundbar combo is the perfect PC pairing

Nick Rayner By Nick Rayner linkedin Contact via linkedin

EE has a great offer right now – not only do you save serious money on a gaming monitor, you’ll also get a £100 soundbar thrown in for free.

With an RRP of £899.99 according to Razer’s site, you can now get the 27-inch Raptor 1440p gaming monitor along with the Leviathan V2 X soundbar for a total of just £449, saving up to £550 all in.

If you want a monitor that’s big enough to enjoy entertainment (such as movies), while still being fast enough to game competitively, the 27” Raptor is a great choice, and the entertainment aspect is augmented greatly by the inclusion of the Leviathan soundbar, which can deliver great sound while conveniently tucked under the screen.

Get a Razer gaming monitor on a discount with a free soundbar

Razer’s 27-inch QHD gaming monitor is now available with a big discount courtesy of EE, with another bonus thrown on top: the Razer Leviathan V2 X soundbar, normally £99 by itself.

The Raptor monitor boasts a tonne of features to improve viewing quality. Chief among these is of course the Quad HD resolution, which ensures that even smaller objects on screen look smooth and clearly defined. While you can squeeze even more pixels out of a 4K monitor, there’s no way you’ll be able to find one close to this bundle in terms of value-for-money.

Another great feature is the support for NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium, which does away with screen tearing and ensures consistently smooth gameplay, with your GPU fully synced up to the 144Hz display, which is great for fast-paced FPS games and more. 

So what about the Leviathan V2 X? This soundbar provides excellent spatial audio, with easy controls and a great compact build. Both products sport RGB lighting too, which can add some extra ambience to your setup when the lights are low.

Overall, this is an extraordinary deal in terms of value. If you want a new, high-quality gaming monitor and an option to play sound while your headset’s off, this is the one for you. Grab it from EE while it’s still available.

