Nothing can beat this Galaxy S24 deal for content bingers

Get the Galaxy S24 alongside a hearty monthly contract packed with extras, thanks to this deal from Mobiles UK.

You can currently nab the Galaxy S24 for just £159 upfront and £29.99 a month on a 24-month contract with iD Mobile. This not only includes unlimited super-fast 5G data but also 12-months of Disney Plus at no extra cost.

This S24 model also comes with a handy 256GB of storage, perfect for downloading all your games, movies and TV series to keep the entertainment train rolling even when you’re offline.

Get the Galaxy S24 with unlimited data and 12 months Disney Plus With Mobiles UK, get the Samsung Galaxy S24 for just £29.99 a month with iD Mobile. This is a 24-month contract which includes unlimited 5G data and 12 months of Disney Plus. Mobiles UK

£159 upfront

£29.99 a month for 24 months View Deal

Part of the newly launched Samsung Galaxy S24 series, the entry-level Galaxy S24 packs multiple features that can be found in its more expensive counterparts including AI assistance, long-lasting battery life and a promised seven years of OS updates.

Soak up all the extra Disney Plus content on the S24’s 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED FHD Plus screen. With 2600 nits peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate, all content is clearly visible, even in bright light, and on-screen activity such as scrolling and animations are smooth.

The S24 also features Galaxy AI, an all encompassing feature that offers multiple features, including live translation which allows you to translate phone calls in real-time, making multilingual communication easier, and a useful Notes app that helps improve writing and note-taking, and automatically formats and summarises, all powered by AI.

Galaxy AI also includes a whole host of photo editing tools to enhance all images taken with the S24’s three rear camera set-up. Tools such as Object Eraser allow distractions to be easily removed from images with AI providing an accurate generative fill.

We gave the Galaxy S24 a four-star rating, with Editor Max Parker concluding: “the Samsung Galaxy S24 is a good all-round Android phone. I love the small size, it has a good screen, and it performs admirably.”

If you’re looking for an Android smartphone that performs well, has an excellent camera set-up and decent battery life, all equipped with a generous monthly contract, then this Galaxy S24 deal with iD Mobile is one for you.