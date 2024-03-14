Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Nothing can beat this Galaxy S24 deal for content bingers

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Get the Galaxy S24 alongside a hearty monthly contract packed with extras, thanks to this deal from Mobiles UK.

You can currently nab the Galaxy S24 for just £159 upfront and £29.99 a month on a 24-month contract with iD Mobile. This not only includes unlimited super-fast 5G data but also 12-months of Disney Plus at no extra cost. 

This S24 model also comes with a handy 256GB of storage, perfect for downloading all your games, movies and TV series to keep the entertainment train rolling even when you’re offline. 

Get the Galaxy S24 with unlimited data and 12 months Disney Plus

Get the Galaxy S24 with unlimited data and 12 months Disney Plus

With Mobiles UK, get the Samsung Galaxy S24 for just £29.99 a month with iD Mobile. This is a 24-month contract which includes unlimited 5G data and 12 months of Disney Plus.

  • Mobiles UK
  • £159 upfront
  • £29.99 a month for 24 months
View Deal

Part of the newly launched Samsung Galaxy S24 series, the entry-level Galaxy S24 packs multiple features that can be found in its more expensive counterparts including AI assistance, long-lasting battery life and a promised seven years of OS updates. 

Soak up all the extra Disney Plus content on the S24’s 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED FHD Plus screen. With 2600 nits peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate, all content is clearly visible, even in bright light, and on-screen activity such as scrolling and animations are smooth. 

The S24 also features Galaxy AI, an all encompassing feature that offers multiple features, including live translation which allows you to translate phone calls in real-time, making multilingual communication easier, and a useful Notes app that helps improve writing and note-taking, and automatically formats and summarises, all powered by AI. 

Galaxy AI also includes a whole host of photo editing tools to enhance all images taken with the S24’s three rear camera set-up. Tools such as Object Eraser allow distractions to be easily removed from images with AI providing an accurate generative fill. 

We gave the Galaxy S24 a four-star rating, with Editor Max Parker concluding: “the Samsung Galaxy S24 is a good all-round Android phone. I love the small size, it has a good screen, and it performs admirably.”

If you’re looking for an Android smartphone that performs well, has an excellent camera set-up and decent battery life, all equipped with a generous monthly contract, then this Galaxy S24 deal with iD Mobile is one for you.  

You might like…

Amazon’s keeping quiet about this cordless Henry vacuum deal

Amazon’s keeping quiet about this cordless Henry vacuum deal

Chris Smith 18 hours ago
This Samsung Galaxy A34 offer is a must-see for bargain hunters

This Samsung Galaxy A34 offer is a must-see for bargain hunters

Chris Smith 18 hours ago
Voxi has outdone itself with this Pixel 7a price crash

Voxi has outdone itself with this Pixel 7a price crash

Jessica Gorringe 1 day ago
Forget the M3 MacBook Air, the 15-inch M2 model is £300 off

Forget the M3 MacBook Air, the 15-inch M2 model is £300 off

Chris Smith 2 days ago
The iPhone 12 is now a budget back-up handset

The iPhone 12 is now a budget back-up handset

Jessica Gorringe 2 days ago
Currys has an unbeatable TV and console bundle for gamers

Currys has an unbeatable TV and console bundle for gamers

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words