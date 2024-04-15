No need to wait for Prime Day – the Fire TV Stick 4K is reduced right now

There’s no point holding off for Amazon’s annual sale as one of its best streaming devices is already massively discounted.

To kick off the week, Amazon has just slashed the price of the Fire TV 4K to only £39.99, making for one tempting offer to anyone who loves kicking back and watching the latest shows and films at home.

Given that the Fire TV Stick 4K usually costs £59.99, that’s quite a hefty saving and one that we wouldn’t expect to see outside of Amazon’s Prime Day sale. Because it is outside of the parameters of said sale however, you don’t need to have an Amazon Prime subscription to make use of it – hence why it’s even more of a bargain.

With regards to the product itself, the Fire TV 4K is easily one of the best options you can buy when it comes to getting a premium streaming experience from the comfort of your own home.

For starters, Amazon’s Fire TV UI does a great job of offering up new shows that it thinks you might enjoy, as well as letting you dive straight back into the shows and films you’ve already been watching.

Even though, as you can imagine, Amazon does tend to favour content from its own Prime Video service, you can access all of the major streaming apps on the Fire TV Stick including Netflix, Disney Plus and BBC iPlayer.

As the name suggests, this particular Fire TV Stick is capable of streaming content at a crisp 4K resolution where possible, adding tons of detail that can really elevate a movie night into a far more cinematic experience.

There’s also support for Dolby Vision and Atmos, as well as HDR10+ which, with the ideal TV in tow, can bring the best out of whatever it is you’re watching.

If you have a Wi-Fi 6 router then the Fire TV Stick 4K can also match that frequency for super fast streaming – ensuring that any instances of buffering are a thing of the past.

There’s a lot to like about the Fire TV Stick 4K but when it’s available for such a reduced price, it’s hard to imagine a better buy for streaming fans.