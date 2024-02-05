Ninja’s Two-Drawer Air Fryer just got a massive triple discount

Ninja Air Fryers are arguably the kitchen gadget of the decade and if you haven’t snapped one up yet, you’re missing out. Thankfully there’s a great deal like this one popping up all the time.

Head over to eBay and you’ll find the dual-basket Ninja air fryer AF300UK for £116.10 with free next-day delivery.

It’s listed as £129.99, but the additional 10% automatically applied at checkout brings the price down to £116.10. Some users have had success with the discount code BEST5, which would being the price down to around £110 from the RRP of £219.99.

This is a certified refurbished model, so not brand new, but is being sold by the manufacturer itself who has shifted more than 6,000 of these via eBay.

Despite these savings, you might be a little wary about buying a refurbished kitchen appliance, but the following from Ninja should be enough to assuage those concerns.

The listing says: “Ninja’s Certified Refurbished products are returned products which have been professionally checked, cleaned and restored. Refurbished products may have minor cosmetic imperfections and may not be in their original packaging but are in full working order, include accessories and come with a 1-year warranty for your peace of mind.”

The device itself has a large 7.6 litre capacity which has six cooking modes, and you can access two of those modes at the same time, thanks to the dual-basket capacity. That means any combination of Max Crisp, Roast, Bake, Reheat, Dehydrate and Air Fry. Two different modes, two different temperatures, and two different times. There’s also the high max temperature of 240c, which will get you that extra crisp.

This model has been around since 2020 and received a 5-star review from Trusted Reviews. Our reviewer concluded: “With two independently controlled drawers, the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone 7.6L Air Fryer lets you cook different items and have cooking complete at the same time.

“Whether you’re cooking from scratch, such as your own chips, want to get the best out of frozen foods, or simply wish to reheat what you had for dinner yesterday, the Foodi Dual Zone produces exceptional results. With a huge range of cooking programmes, this will become your go-to kitchen gadget for the majority of meals. It’s the best and most flexible air fryer we’ve tested.”