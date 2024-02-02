Ninja’s single-drawer air fryer has a tasty new price

If you’re looking for an affordable Air Fryer to add convenience to your kitchen, but don’t need a double basket model taking up an entire worktop, we have a great deal for you.

Amazon is selling the single drawer Ninja Air Fryer Max for £128.96. That’s a 24% saving on the £169.99 asking price for this five-star model.

This model has a large capacity of 5.2 litres, means you can fit a 2kg chicken, or all the fries you can hope to consume.

There’s six cooking functions too; including the standard air fry, as well as roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate. You can also cook and crisp frozen food with the Max Crisp function that gets up to 240-degrees. “As such, you can say goodbye to soggy breaded fish, mozzarella sticks or chicken nuggets without having to resort to the oven,” our reviewer said.

The basket and crisper plate are easy to remove and clean and are dishwasher safe too, making it one of the most convenient and hassle-free options around. Our reviewer said this model cooks efficiently and quickly while the reheat mode makes the most of your leftovers without feeling like you’re settling for seconds.

We reckon you should get this model if you want plenty of capacity, intuitive controls and versatility with the cooking concern.

Our review concluded: “The Ninja Air Fryer Max AF160UK makes few compromises. It offers generous capacity sufficient for several portions, plus the Max Crisp function means it can do more of what an oven can but faster.

“Maybe not ideal is you don’t require the extra capacity, for everyone else it offers a means to make crispy low-fat fries, healthy snacks and roast meat without having to hang around for the oven – and in this regard the Air Fryer Max blows away the competition.”