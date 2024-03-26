Ninja’s outdoor oven just got a mouthwatering discount

Spring is finally here and that means it’s time to start cooking outside again! This deal on a refurbished Ninja Woodier Electric Oven is the perfect addition to your al fresco kitchen.

If you head over to eBay, you can get the certified refurbished Ninja Woodier Electric Outdoor Oven for just £211.65. You’ll need to use the code CHICK15 at checkout to bring the price down 15% from £249.

These ovens cost £349 brand new, so you’re saving over £137 by buying the refurbished option and using that discount code.

Save more on the Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Oven Use the code CHICK15 to save an extra 15% on the refurbished Ninja Woodfire outdoor electric oven. It’s available for £211.65, whereas it costs £349 brand new. eBay

Use code CHICK15

£211.65 View Deal

This certified refurbished model is sold by Ninja itself, so you’ll get a great indication of the quality from this ultra-trusted manufacturer. It’s pretty much risk-free too, as there’s a 1-year warranty on your purchase.

Ninja says: “Ninja’s Certified Refurbished products are returned products which have been professionally checked, cleaned and restored. Refurbished products may have minor cosmetic imperfections and may not be in their original packaging but are in full working order, include accessories and come with a 1-year warranty for your peace of mind.”

You can also check out the reviews on the product page, which offer some glowing testaments to these refurbished products from eBay users.

So, what does this machine do? Well there’s 8-in-1 functionality. There’s Pizza, Max Roast, Gourmet Roast, Smoker, Bake, Top Heat, Dehydrate and Keep Warm. There are three customisable pizza oven settings for a start as well as the high-heat roaster that reaches temperatures of up to 370-degrees celsius. There’s also support for Ninja’s Woodfire pellets to infuse that smoky flavours. I’ve used this feature with the Woodfire Grill and Smoker and it works superbly on that model.

This model weighs 22kgs, but the compact design (38cm x 45cm x 54cm) means it won’t take up too much room on the patio.