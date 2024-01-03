Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Ninja’s latest air fryer is now massively discounted

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

There’s a huge deal going on the latest Ninja air fryer right now, with the AF500UK being heavily discounted.

Amazon is selling the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Air Fryer for just £232.40, which is a saving of 17% on the £279.99 RRP.

This is for a brilliant 7-in-1 air fryer with a clever Flexdrawer system, which can convert from two independent cooking zones to a single extra-large 104l ‘MegaZone’ for tray bakes and larger all-in-one meals.

Save 17% on the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Air Fryer AF500UKCP

Save 17% on the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Air Fryer AF500UKCP

The Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Air Fryer AF500UKCP is selling at a 17% discount, which is massive for one of the brand’s latest products.

  • Amazon
  • Save 17%
  • Now £232.40
View Deal

If you do go with the dual-zone approach, you’ll be able to cook two different foods in completely different ways, but set to finish at the same time.

This is a flexible kitchen tool too, with seven main functions including Air Fry, Max Crisp, Roast, Bake, Reheat, Dehydrate, and Prove Quick.

If you’re new to the whole air fryer scene, the main advantages to using one over a traditional method are speed and efficiency. It’ll cook regular meals up to 65 percent quicker, and using 45 percent less energy than a regular oven. And you can do so using little to no oil, so it’s potentially healthier too.

We reviewed the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Air Fryer late last year and awarded it a glowing 4.5-star review. “Easy to use, powerful and producing excellent, even results, the Ninja AF500UK is another winner from the company,” we concluded. “If you mostly need maximum capacity, with the option for flexibility, it’s a great choice”.

Now that the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Air Fryer AF500UK has been discounted, it’s an even easier recommendation.

You might like…

This Pixel Watch 2 deal destroys the Apple Watch

This Pixel Watch 2 deal destroys the Apple Watch

Jon Mundy 1 hour ago
Xbox controllers are still going mega cheap for the New Year

Xbox controllers are still going mega cheap for the New Year

Thomas Deehan 2 hours ago
The M1 MacBook Air is a tempting New Year buy at this price

The M1 MacBook Air is a tempting New Year buy at this price

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is a true January Sales bargain at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is a true January Sales bargain at Amazon

Lewis Painter 1 day ago
The Pixel 7a just fell to a new low price for 2024

The Pixel 7a just fell to a new low price for 2024

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
Hit your fitness goals this January with this discounted Fitbit Charge 6

Hit your fitness goals this January with this discounted Fitbit Charge 6

Hannah Davies 1 day ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words