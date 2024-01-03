Ninja’s latest air fryer is now massively discounted

There’s a huge deal going on the latest Ninja air fryer right now, with the AF500UK being heavily discounted.

Amazon is selling the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Air Fryer for just £232.40, which is a saving of 17% on the £279.99 RRP.

This is for a brilliant 7-in-1 air fryer with a clever Flexdrawer system, which can convert from two independent cooking zones to a single extra-large 104l ‘MegaZone’ for tray bakes and larger all-in-one meals.

Save 17% on the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Air Fryer AF500UKCP The Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Air Fryer AF500UKCP is selling at a 17% discount, which is massive for one of the brand’s latest products. Amazon

Save 17%

Now £232.40 View Deal

If you do go with the dual-zone approach, you’ll be able to cook two different foods in completely different ways, but set to finish at the same time.

This is a flexible kitchen tool too, with seven main functions including Air Fry, Max Crisp, Roast, Bake, Reheat, Dehydrate, and Prove Quick.

If you’re new to the whole air fryer scene, the main advantages to using one over a traditional method are speed and efficiency. It’ll cook regular meals up to 65 percent quicker, and using 45 percent less energy than a regular oven. And you can do so using little to no oil, so it’s potentially healthier too.

We reviewed the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Air Fryer late last year and awarded it a glowing 4.5-star review. “Easy to use, powerful and producing excellent, even results, the Ninja AF500UK is another winner from the company,” we concluded. “If you mostly need maximum capacity, with the option for flexibility, it’s a great choice”.

Now that the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Air Fryer AF500UK has been discounted, it’s an even easier recommendation.