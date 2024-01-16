Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Ninja’s largest air fryer is serving up a tasty deal

Jon Mundy

Ninja is selling one of its latest and largest air fryers at an impressively low price over on Amazon.

We’ve brought you deals on the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer air fryer before, but none have been as good as this deal. It sees the AF500UKCP model being sold for just £209, which is a 25% saving on the £279.99 RRP.

It’s a great price for a 7-in-1 (Air Fry, Max Crisp, Roast, Bake, Reheat, Dehydrate, and Prove Quick) air fryer. Key to this air fryer’s appeal is its neat Flexdrawer system, which can switch from two independent cooking zones to a single extra-large 104-litre ‘MegaZone’ for those tasty tray bakes and more substantial all-in-one meals.

In dual-zone mode, you can cook two completely separate components of a meal in two different ways, but have them ready at the same time. Clever.

Air fryers are all the rage now because they can do everything your oven can do in a way more compact counter top form factor. They also cook regular meals up to 65 percent quicker, and use 45 percent less energy than a regular oven. Generally, there’s a lot less oil involved too.

Our glowing 4.5-star review called the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Air Fryer was “another winner from the company”. It’s easy to use, produces excellent results, and offers up a huge amount of cooking space. For anyone cooking for a larger family, or frequent entertainers, it’s arguably the best air fryer in the Ninja range, making this deal all the more appealing.

