Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Ninja’s excellent Dual Basket Air Fryer is back on offer

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’ve been searching for a healthier way to fry food, look no further. The 7.6L Ninja Foodi Dual Zone has dropped to just £179 on Amazon

You’d usually need to pay £219.99 to get your hands on our favourite air fryer. Shop today and you’ll save £40.99 on the 5-star kitchen appliance, bagging it for just £179 while this offer lasts. 

The Ninja Foodi Dual Zone 7.6L is a dual-basket air fryer with two 3.8L drawers that can be operated with two different functions at two different times and temperatures. That means you can cook entire meals in half the time it would take using a single-drawer air fryer. 

Get the 5-star Ninja Foodi Dual Zone 7.6L for just £179

Get the 5-star Ninja Foodi Dual Zone 7.6L for just £179

Our best dual-basket air fryer has plummeted to just £179 on Amazon. Shop today to save £40.99 on the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone 7.6L compared to its usual £219.99 cost.

  • Amazon
  • Was £219.99
  • £179
View Deal

The Ninja Foodi Dual Zone has six cooking functions, making it an incredibly versatile appliance. These include Max Crisp, Air Fry, Roast, Bake, Reheat and Dehydrate. 

You can cook food from frozen to crispy quickly and the air fry function is healthier than traditional deep frying, too. Air frying requires up to 75% less fat compared to deep frying french fries, while the appliance could save you up to 75% on your energy bill compared to cooking sausages using a conventional oven. 

We awarded the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone 7.6L a glowing 5-stars in our review. Home technology editor David Ludlow wrote: 

“With two independently controlled drawers, the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone 7.6L Air Fryer lets you cook different items and have cooking complete at the same time. Whether you’re cooking from scratch, such as your own chips, want to get the best out of frozen foods, or simply wish to reheat what you had for dinner yesterday, the Foodi Dual Zone produces exceptional results. With a huge range of cooking programmes, this will become your go-to kitchen gadget for the majority of meals. It’s the best and most flexible air fryer we’ve tested”.

If you’re in the market for a new air fryer, now is the time to shop. Head to Amazon today to bag the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone 7.6L air fryer for just £179 down from £219.99 and save more than £40 on this fantastically versatile kitchen appliance. 

You might like…

The Garmin Venu 2 is a steal at this price

The Garmin Venu 2 is a steal at this price

Chris Smith 8 hours ago
Forget Spotify, you can get 3 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free

Forget Spotify, you can get 3 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free

Chris Smith 10 hours ago
Argos just dropped a seriously tempting PS5 bundle

Argos just dropped a seriously tempting PS5 bundle

Jon Mundy 18 hours ago
Echo Show 15 is now a budget smart TV at this price

Echo Show 15 is now a budget smart TV at this price

Gemma Ryles 18 hours ago
Sky Cinema now includes free movie tickets

Sky Cinema now includes free movie tickets

Chris Smith 1 day ago
The Garmin Fenix 6S Solar is now cheaper than an Apple Watch

The Garmin Fenix 6S Solar is now cheaper than an Apple Watch

Chris Smith 1 day ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.