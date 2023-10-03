Ninja’s excellent Dual Basket Air Fryer is back on offer

If you’ve been searching for a healthier way to fry food, look no further. The 7.6L Ninja Foodi Dual Zone has dropped to just £179 on Amazon.

You'd usually need to pay £219.99 to get your hands on our favourite air fryer.

The Ninja Foodi Dual Zone 7.6L is a dual-basket air fryer with two 3.8L drawers that can be operated with two different functions at two different times and temperatures. That means you can cook entire meals in half the time it would take using a single-drawer air fryer.

The Ninja Foodi Dual Zone has six cooking functions, making it an incredibly versatile appliance. These include Max Crisp, Air Fry, Roast, Bake, Reheat and Dehydrate.

You can cook food from frozen to crispy quickly and the air fry function is healthier than traditional deep frying, too. Air frying requires up to 75% less fat compared to deep frying french fries, while the appliance could save you up to 75% on your energy bill compared to cooking sausages using a conventional oven.

We awarded the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone 7.6L a glowing 5-stars in our review. Home technology editor David Ludlow wrote:

“With two independently controlled drawers, the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone 7.6L Air Fryer lets you cook different items and have cooking complete at the same time. Whether you’re cooking from scratch, such as your own chips, want to get the best out of frozen foods, or simply wish to reheat what you had for dinner yesterday, the Foodi Dual Zone produces exceptional results. With a huge range of cooking programmes, this will become your go-to kitchen gadget for the majority of meals. It’s the best and most flexible air fryer we’ve tested”.

The Ninja Foodi Dual Zone 7.6L air fryer produces exceptional results with a huge range of cooking programmes.