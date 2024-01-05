Ninja’s Dual Basket Air Fryer has a tasty New Year discount

As part of its New Year sale, Currys just dropped an absolute bargain for the 7.6L Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer.

If you’ve yet to hop aboard the air fryer bandwagon then now’s your chance to bag one of the best at a reduced price, with the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone now available for just £149, marking a massive £70.99 price cut on the initial £219.99 RRP.

It also goes without saying at this point but if you are in the market for an air fryer and you want the best there is then the conversation starts and ends with Ninja. While the company has several air fryers on sale, it’s the 7.6L Dual Zone that is one of the brand’s most popular picks, and when it’s going for such a low price, this is easily the best time to pick one up especially if you want to start eating healthier meals in 2024.

New Year Ninja Air Fryer Discount Now’s your chance to get one of Ninja’s most popular air fryers on the cheap, courtesy of Currys’ New Year sale. Currys

Was £219.99

Now £149 View Deal

As their name implies, air fryers don’t require oil when cooking your favourite foods so they’re far more healthier than traditional fry-up methods. If that was their only advantage then air fryers would still be a tempting buy but on top of their cooking prowess, they’re also cheaper to run.

Because air fryers rely on electricity to function, and their contained nature allows for a more even cook in a shorter period of time, they’re less costly to operate when compared to standard ovens.

If you do want to mix things up though, the Ninja Dual Zone boasts five cooking programmes beyond just air frying. Within the mix you’ve got the ability to bake, dehydrate and even reheat for any leftovers.

Just to make the process even easier, the baskets and their cooking trays are dishwasher safe, saving you even more time compared to the amount that you’d usually spend in the kitchen.

With all that in mind, it’s probably not too surprising that the Ninja Dual Zone received a five-star rating from Trusted Reviews’ Home Technology Editor David Ludlow, as he surmised: “spot-on results in all cooking modes cement this model’s place as the most flexible air fryer, whether you’re cooking from scratch or just want the best out of frozen convenience food. It comes highly recommended.”

Air fryers are a must-have device in any modern kitchen, so while it’s discounted in the New Year sale, why not treat yourself to one of Ninja’s best options?