Ninja’s biggest air fryer just got an even bigger price cut

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Looking for an air fryer that can quickly and easily cook a meal big enough to feed over eight people? You won’t want to miss out on this limited time Ninja deal.

You can nab the 10.4L Ninja Foodi Max AF500UK Air Fryer for just £182.40 from AO’s verified eBay store by entering the code LEAP20 at the checkout. 

Act fast as this code will expire on Thursday 29th February.

Use this code to get 20% off the 10.4L Ninja Air Fryer

Use this code to get 20% off the 10.4L Ninja Air Fryer

Get 20% off the Ninja AF500UK Air Fryer by entering the code LEAP20 at the checkout.

  • eBay
  • Use code LEAP20 at the checkout
  • £182.40
View Deal

The Ninja Foodi Max can cook meals up to 75% faster than traditional fan ovens and uses up to 45% less energy too. 

Enjoy easy use and versatility with the flexdrawer, which can adapt to fit every meal. Either use the drawer’s spacious 10.4L capacity to cook larger foods, complete meals or traybakes, or use the divider to turn it into two 5.2L zones.

Adding the divider will activate Ninja’s dual zone technology which allows you to cook two different foods simultaneously, eliminating back-to-back cooking. To put this into perspective, each 5.2L can fit up to a 2kg chicken or 1.5kg of chips, so you will still have plenty of cooking space.

Boasting an impressive seven cooking functions, including air fry, max crisp, roast, bake, reheat, dehydrate and prove, you can cook anything from a Sunday roast to an apple crumble faster than ever. 

We gave the Ninja AF500UK a 4.5-star rating, with Home Technology Editor, David Ludlow concluding “easy to use, powerful and producing excellent, even results, the Ninja AF500UK is another winner from the company.”

He continued “if you mostly need maximum capacity, with the option for flexibility, it’s a great choice.” 

If you have a lot of mouths to feed and are constantly battling with back-to-back cooking, or you frequently batch cook meals for the week ahead then this Ninja air fryer deal is a no-brainer. For just £182.40, cook whole meals 75% faster than traditional ovens and spend less time in the kitchen. 

