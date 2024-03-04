Ninja’s Air Fryer and Grill is back on offer

Want a versatile kitchen appliance that lets you quickly and easily cook a wide variety of healthier meals for the whole family? You’ll want to check out this generous deal on Ninja’s air fryer and grill combo.

The top-rated Ninja Foodi Max Grill and Air Fryer is currently just £199 on Amazon, saving nearly £40 off the RRP. As air fryer deals have a notoriously short shelf life, we’d recommend acting fast if this is something you’re considering.

Boasting six cooking functions including air fry, bake, roast, dehydrate, reheat and grill, the Ninja Foodi Grill and Air Fryer is one of the most versatile kitchen appliances available. With a large enough capacity to cook for the whole family, its 3.8L cooking pot also doubles up as a crisper basket, which means you can use the Ninja to cook everything from a full Sunday roast to an apple tart.

The impressively large 740cm grill plate also fits up to six burgers easily and, thanks to Ninja’s Cyclonic Air Technology, you won’t even need to worry about flipping them either.

In addition, the included digital cooking probe cleverly monitors your food’s temperature while it cooks and will audibly let you know as soon as it’s ready.

As little to no oil is needed for the Ninja Foodi Max, meals are made with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods, meaning you can rest assured knowing it’s a healthy option for all the family.

Not only can you expect hassle-free cooking but you can also enjoy hassle-free cleaning thanks to dishwasher-safe parts and an included cleaning brush to make light work of the after-dinner tidy up.

Although we haven’t reviewed this exact model, the Ninja Foodi Max currently boasts an impressive 4.8-star rating on Amazon, which is based on over 3,000 customer reviews. Based on their reviews, customers particularly praised the quality, versatility and how easy it is to use.

If you’re looking for a versatile kitchen appliance that lets you cook, grill and even bake meals in less time than a traditional oven all for under £200 then this Amazon deal on the Ninja Foodi Max Grill and Air Fryer is not to be missed.