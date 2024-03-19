Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Ninja’s Air Fryer and Grill has one tasty markdown at Amazon

Looking for an all-in-one kitchen appliance that offers flexible cooking and healthy meals for the whole family? This Ninja Air Fryer and Grill deal is well worth checking out. 

The Ninja Foodi Max Health Grill and Air Fryer is currently seeing a limited time price cut on Amazon and is now just £169, which is a massive saving of over £63. We’d suggest acting fast for this one, as we know from experience that Ninja air fryer deals tend to disappear quickly. 

Ninja's Air Fryer and Grill is currently under £170

Get the Ninja Foodi Max Health Grill and Air Fryer for just £169 on Amazon, saving a massive 27% off the RRP.

With six cooking functions including air fry, bake, roast, dehydrate, reheat and grill, the Ninja Foodi Grill and Air Fryer is easily one of the most versatile kitchen appliances around. With a 3.8L capacity cooking pot, which also doubles up as a crisper basket, there’s enough space to cook a meal big enough for the whole family. 

The Ninja Foodi Max also takes hassle out of cooking with the included digital cooking probe which cleverly monitors your food’s temperature and audibly announces when it’s ready to eat. 

Not only that but with Ninja’s Cyclonic Air Technology, food is perfectly cooked without needing to turn or stir halfway through. This is particularly useful, especially when bringing the 740cm grill plate into the mix as it means you won’t need to keep watch while your food is grilling.

As little to no oil is needed for cooking, meals are made with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods so you can guarantee healthier food for your family that’s still just as tasty.

The Ninja Foodi Max Health Grill and Air Fryer currently boasts an average 4.8-star rating on Amazon, based on over 3,000 customer reviews. According to their reviews, customers found the Ninja Foodi Max easy to use and clean, versatile and good value. 

Considering customers already think the air fryer is good value at its RRP, this 27% price cut means now is definitely the time to snap up the Ninja Foodi Max Health Grill and Air Fryer.

