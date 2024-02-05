Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Ninja’s 3-in-1 Toaster just plummeted to a new low price

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Streamline your lunches with Ninja’s 3-in-1 Toaster, currently reduced by £20 on Amazon.

The Ninja 3-in-1 Toaster, which boasts seven cooking functions, is currently just £129 on Amazon, which is a massive 14% saving on the RRP. You’ll also receive a panini press accessory, baking tray and a recipe guide included. 

Take 14% off the Ninja 3-in-1 Toaster on Amazon

Take 14% off the Ninja 3-in-1 Toaster on Amazon

Save £20 and get the top-rated Ninja 3-in-1 Toaster, Grill and Panini Press for just £129.

  • Amazon
  • Was £149.99
  • Now £129
View Deal

Much more than just a humble toaster, Ninja’s 3-in-1 appliance has a unique flip design that allows it to seamlessly transform from toaster to grill and panini press. This all-in-one space saving design means there’s less of a need for multiple appliances taking up your precious kitchen space. 

You can expect evenly toasted bread, thanks to a longer, wider slot than you’d find on a typical toaster. Thanks to seven shade settings, you can also customise your toast to your preferences, and keep an eye on your cooking times with the digital control panel and built-in timer. 

Its seven cooking functions include what you’d expect, including toast, grill, panini, defrost and reheat, but there’s also the dedicated bagel and bake features. 

Ninja has truly thought of everything as the 3-in-1 toaster also features a uniquely designed crumb tray that catches crumbs in both toaster and grill position. So not only does this toaster reduce your time spent cooking, but also reduces your time spent cleaning up afterwards. 

We gave the 3-in-1 toaster a 4-star rating, with Home Technology Editor David Ludlow concluding: “easily the most versatile toaster I’ve tested, the Ninja Foodi 3-in-1 Toaster, Grill & Panini Press combines traditional features with a grill and sandwich press. It toasts evenly and well across its wide slot, which can take all types of bread, and the sandwich press is impressive.” 

If you want one device that boasts seven cooking functions and takes the hassle out of preparing breakfasts or lunches, then this Ninja 3-in-1 Toaster deal is not to be missed.

You might like…

This Kobo deal is perfect for readers who don’t want a Kindle

This Kobo deal is perfect for readers who don’t want a Kindle

Jessica Gorringe 1 hour ago
Ninja’s single-drawer air fryer has a tasty new price

Ninja’s single-drawer air fryer has a tasty new price

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Sky’s new full fibre broadband deal is a doozie

Sky’s new full fibre broadband deal is a doozie

Chris Smith 3 days ago
This Galaxy Z Fold 4 deal is perfect for productivity on the go

This Galaxy Z Fold 4 deal is perfect for productivity on the go

Jessica Gorringe 3 days ago
The Apple Watch Series 9 just hit its lowest price yet

The Apple Watch Series 9 just hit its lowest price yet

Jessica Gorringe 3 days ago
Best Sky Deals for February 2024: Watch the latest entertainment for less

Best Sky Deals for February 2024: Watch the latest entertainment for less

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words