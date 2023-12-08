Ninja’s 3-in-1 toaster is back down to its Black Friday price

If you missed out on Black Friday’s phenomenal deal on Ninja’s 3-in-1 toaster then fear not as the offer’s just resurfaced on Amazon.

Previously available via Currys during the annual sale, Amazon has now reduced Ninja’s 3-in-1 toaster from £149.99 to just £129, marking the perfect Christmas gift for any foodies in your life. More importantly, Amazon mentions (at the time of publishing) that if you order now then it’ll arrive before Christmas, so you don’t have to worry about shipping.

Of course, there’s litte doubt that Ninja’s air fryers will be a hot ticket item this Christmas (just as they were this time last year) but if you’ve already bought a Ninja air fryer for a loved one then you’ll definitely want to consider this toaster to pair with it. After all, even though air fryers can cook food plenty of ways, they don’t have the ability to do what this 3-in-1 toaster can.

Ninja 3-in-1 Toaster Price Cut One for all the foodies out there, Ninja’s 3-in-1 toaster which also includes a panini press, can now be picked up at the same price it was going for over Black Friday. Amazon

Was £149.99

Now £129 View Deal

On top of standard toasting, Ninja’s 3-in-1 device is able to grill and cook paninis via an included panini press, so if you know someone who loves to make mouthwatering sandwiches at home then they’re sure to get along with what’s available here.

The appliance scored a high 4-star rating from Trusted Reviews’ Home Technology Editor, David Ludlow, with his verdict stating: “flipping from a traditional toaster into a sandwich press and grill, the Ninja Foodi 3-in-1 Toaster, Grill & Panini Press is an incredibly versatile kitchen appliance. It’s single slot can hold only two slices of bread, but you can at least fit odd-sized and larger slices in it. Cooking is very even, and the results from the panini press particularly impress. I found the grill slightly less useful since it doesn’t hold much food, but it’s good for making foods such as cheese on toast.”

Simply put, it’s the level of quality that Ninja is renowned for, so you can rest assured that the 3-in-1 toaster will do exactly what it says on the tin.

The only issue is that, from our experience, Ninja deals don’t tend to last too long once word gets out so if you want to make use of the saving then now’s the time to do so.