Ninja’s 11-in-1 Air Fryer is going cheap on Amazon

Thomas Deehan
Deputy Editor

Even though we’re past the chaos of Christmas cooking, air fryers are handy to have year-round and one of Ninja’s best just got discounted.

Because of their sustained popularity, air fryer deals come and go pretty quickly but there’s one noteworthy offer that’s just made an appearance on Amazon. For a limited time you can get the Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 Multi-Cooker for just £199.

At full price, the Ninja Foodi Multi-Cooker would set you back an eye-watering £299.99, so to be able to nab the same device for significantly less is just too good an opportunity to pass up, especially if you want to see what all the fuss is about.

Take it from someone who was mildly skeptical about air fryers at the start of their rise to popularity, but has since been using one for about a year or so – they are definitely worth the hype.

The genius of an air fryer works on three fronts: not only is it a faster and healthier means of cooking as opposed to traditional means of frying, but because of the reduced cooking time (and better heat containment), it’s actually cheaper to run as well.

All of that is great on its own, particularly as it means you can spend less time in the kitchen and more time reading, watching TV, playing games – whatever it is you’d rather spend your time doing – but it’s just one facet of what this Ninja device is capable of.

As previously mentioned, this is an 11-in-1 multi-cooker, with the ability to bake, dehydrate and even make yoghurt, just to name a few features. It also has a slow cooker function, so if you want to whip up delicious pot roasts for the winter months then you can do so with this appliance.

With a large 6L capacity, Ninja states that the Multi-Cooker is capable of producing meals for up to four people with ease, but if you live in a larger household then there is a ‘Max’ version of this device that’s also available.

As a means of helping you to cook healthier meals at a faster pace all whilst using less energy, there’s a lot to love about the Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 Multi-Cooker, especially when it’s so cheap.

