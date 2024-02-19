Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Ninja’s 10-in-1 Air Fryer just hit a limited time bargain price

Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Are you fed up with wasting your precious evenings cooking, and want a way to take the hassle out of mealtimes? Enter the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Air Fryer.

The 10-in-1 Ninja Air Fryer is currently just £149.99 on Amazon, saving a massive 43% off the usual price tag. As the Ninja Speedi is so versatile, boasting 10 cooking functions, and has a generous 5.7L capacity, you’ll rarely have to use any other kitchen appliance. 

There’s the expected air fry function but you’ll also find modes including steam air fry, steam bake, steam, slow cook, roast, grill and even a sear/saute function too.

There’s also the Speedi Meals function that allows you to perfectly cook a three-part meal, including a base, vegetables and a protein, in as little as 15-minutes. The best part? All different meal components can be cooked simultaneously, meaning there’s no waiting around for one to finish before moving on to the other. 

The Ninja Speedi’s rapid cooking system combines steam and air frying to seamlessly cook anything from fluffy rice to perfectly al dente pasta and golden chips. The air fry function also uses up to 75% less fat, as there’s no need for much, if any, oil in your cooking. 

We rated the Ninja Speedi 4.5-stars and concluded that “the Ninja Speedi is a smart and convenient way to cook entire meals in one go, whether you want them fast (in 15 minutes or so) or via the slow cooker…If you want a device that’s multi-function, the Speedi is an excellent choice.”

If you’re looking for a truly versatile appliance that takes the hassle out of dinner time, then this Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 air fryer deal for under £150 is definitely not one to be missed.

