Ninja’s 10-in-1 air fryer is one of Amazon’s top deals right now

A truly multi-functional appliance, this Ninja Air Fryer is a must-have kitchen staple for all busy households.

You can currently get the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Multi Cooker and Air Fryer for just £140 in the Amazon Spring Sale. That’s a massive saving of £109.99.

Save £109 on Ninja's top-rated 10-in-1 air fryer

Was £249.99

Now £140 View Deal

As you might have surmised from the name, the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 air fryer features 10 impressive cooking functions including steam air fry, steam bake, grill, air fry and slow cook. There’s also Ninja’s own Speedi Meals function which cooks entire meals at once.

The Speedi Meals function works with the included cook and crisp tray which allows you to layer different ingredients such as grains or pastas, vegetables and proteins, and cook them all simultaneously.

With Ninja’s rapid cooking system, steam is combined with air frying to cook in as little as 15-minutes. As the air fryer requires little to no oil, meals are not just ready faster but are made with up to 75% less fat than traditional deep frying methods.

Its 5.7L capacity cooking pot means up to four portions can be made at once, making it perfect for families.

If you’re ever stuck for dinner inspiration, you can also visit Ninja’s Speedi Meal Builder, a dedicated website where you can find and create recipes based on the ingredients you have in your kitchen, so you can use up your ingredients and have less household food waste.

We gave the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 air fryer a 4.5-star rating, with Home Technology Editor David Ludlow concluding: “the Ninja Speedi is a smart and convenient way to cook entire meals in one go, whether you want them fast (in 15 minutes or so) or via the slow cooker.”

He continues: “with grill, sear and air fry functions, too, the Speedi can also cook pretty much any type of dish, and the steam air fry function is just incredible.”

With 44% off in the Amazon Spring Sale, get the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Multi Cooker and Air Fryer for a steal and take the time and hassle out of dinner.

