Ninja’s 10-in-1 air fryer is back down to an affordable price

Alec Evans By Alec Evans

Ninja’s 10-in-1 air fryer is one of the most versatile of its kind and right now, it’s down to a bargain price on Amazon.

The last time we saw a big price crash for this appliance was during Amazon’s Big Deal Days sale but now it’s even cheaper at just £138, a massive 45% saving over the original £249.99 RRP.

Its 10-in-1 capability refers to all the different ways it can cook. From air drying to grilling, roasting to sautéing, dehydrating and even steam air frying, there’s plenty on offer.

It’s also incredibly efficient, with meals taking as little as 15 minutes to cook, not including pre-heat time. Its air fry function uses 75% less fat when tested against deep fried, hand cut chips.

We were very impressed by the model when we reviewed it, awarding it a high 4.5-star rating thanks to its ability to make great-tasting meals quickly, the wide range of available cooking options and its efficient steam air frying.

The only major downside is that because of all its features, the Ninja 10-in-1 is best suited for larger kitchens. Anyone with limited countertop space may want to see out a more compact air fryer.

Still, the Ninja 10-in-1 is still one of the best air fryers you can buy right now and when it’s available at such a cheap price, it’s perfect for anyone wanting to see what all the fuss is about without breaking the bank. Just be sure to snap it up before the deal is gone.

