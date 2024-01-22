Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Ninja's 10-in-1 Air Fryer has a discount that's too tasty to miss

The versatile Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Air Fryer, which has 10 unique cooking functions, is reduced on Amazon with a huge saving of nearly 50%.

You can now save 42% from the usual £249.99 price tag, making the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Air Fryer now just £144.54 on Amazon.

A household staple, the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Air Fryer is almost half off, meaning you can save time and money by using this for your family meals.

The Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Air Fryer offers 10 different cooking functions, including frying, searing and even dehydrating. Its rapid cooking system combines steam and air frying to create complete meals all at once in as little as 15-minutes. The Air Fryer also uses little to no oil, meaning up to 75% less fat is produced using the Air Fry function, making this the perfect kitchen essential for cooking healthier meals.

Its 5.7L capacity means it’s large enough for up to four portions to cook quickly and easily, meaning less time spent cooking and waiting for meals to be ready.

If you’re ever stuck for inspiration, you can lean on Ninja’s fairly ingenious Speedi Meal Builder, a website where you can find and create recipes based on the ingredients you have to hand, which helps make dinner time that bit easier.

The Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Air Fryer earned a 4.5-star rating, with our Homes Editor David Ludlow stating “the Ninja Speedi is a smart and convenient way to cook entire meals in one go, whether you want them fast (in 15 minutes or so) or via the slow cooker. With grill, sear and air fry functions, too, the Speedi can also cook pretty much any type of dish, and the steam air fry function is just incredible. If you want a device that’s multi-function, the Speedi is an excellent choice.”

At an incredible 42% reduction and now just £144.54, if you’re looking to create healthier dishes or want to spend less time cooking, the Ninja Speedi Air Fryer deal is too good to miss.

