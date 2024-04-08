Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Ninja has nothing on this Tower dual-drawer air fryer deal

Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Not only a bargain thanks to this Amazon deal, but this top-rated Tower air fryer is also an investment that can save money on your energy bills. 

Save £30 and get the Tower T17137MNB Vortx 8.5L Dual Basket Air Fryer for just £109.99 in this limited time Amazon offer.

Perfect for busy family life, the Tower T17137MNB air fryer not only cooks up to 30% faster than a conventional oven but it can save you up to 70% on your energy bills, which Tower claims can equate to approximately £150.

With Tower-exclusive Vortx technology, hot air is rapidly circulated around ingredients which is what’s behind the air fryer’s speedy cooking. Although faster, Vortx technology doesn’t compromise on flavour or quality, and cooks food with a perfectly crispy texture that requires little to no oil. 

Its generous 8.5L capacity is split into two 4.25L individual baskets which makes the air fryer quite versatile. The Sync Finish function cooks food in both baskets with different timings and temperature settings, all to be ready at the same time. With the Dual function, you can match the settings on both baskets to cook twice as much food in one go. 

The Tower features six pre-set cooking functions, including air fry, grill, roast, bake, reheat and dehydrate. Selecting a function is easy too thanks to the clearly labelled, touch-screen control panel. 

For extra peace of mind, the Tower air fryer comes equipped with a one year guarantee as standard, plus a two year extension which is redeemable once you register the product online.

Although we haven’t reviewed this appliance yet, it currently has a four-star rating on Amazon based on verified customer ratings. Those who bought the device particularly appreciated its ease of use and how it has “almost halved cooking time.”

Busy families should seriously consider this generous 8.5L capacity air fryer deal. For just under £110, you can nab a versatile air fryer that can simultaneously cook entire meals of up to eight portions.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

