Need faster internet? This discounted mesh Wi-Fi bundle will do the trick

Chris Smith

The Amazon Eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi routers are a great way to ensure solid connectivity around the home and the retailer is offering more than a quarter off the asking price right now.

You can get the Wi-Fi 6 supported Eero 6 Mesh 3-pack for just £169.99 right now. That’s a £60 saving on the asking price.

Speedy whole home Wi-Fi for less with this Eero 6 deal

The Eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi router 3 pack from Amazon is now just £169.99. That’s a £60 saving.

That should be enough to ensure you’ve got great speeds covering up to 420 square metres in your home with downloads of up to 500Mbps supported. The company also says you can connect more than 75 devices across two frequencies thanks to dual-band connectivity. This is the three pack, but you can expand your system too, if needs be.

This is the 2021 version of the product, the Eero 6. So it’s not the more recent Pro 6E version, nor the 6 Plus, nor the Pro 6, all of which we reviewed in 2022.

However, our reviewer was a fan of the mesh system which also includes a Zigbee smart home hub, enabling you to connect Alexa-powered devices.

“Offering decent and stable speeds at a relatively low cost, the Eero 6 is a great budget mesh system that uses … Wi-Fi 6 technology,” he wrote back in 2021.

“Integration with Alexa is neat, and the cheap subscription option delivers powerful security, filtering and ad-blocking. It’s quite a limited system when it comes to Ethernet ports, and there are faster mesh systems available, including an updated version of this very model.”

He gave it a four-star score and said you should buy for the simple set up and configuration, and stable Wi-Fi speeds. He said it’s a solution that will suit most households. If you want more wired devices, the Pro 6+ includes Ethernet ports in all of the satellite routers, so you may be better off splashing a little more cash there. The 6+, for instance, is now 20% off at £239.

