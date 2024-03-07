Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Need an affordable iPhone? Check out this 12 Pro Max offer

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Anyone in the market for an affordable but classy iPhone should check out this iPhone 12 Pro Max offer.

It gets you the former apex predator of Apple’s smartphone like for just £469. This is a phone that sold for £1,099 at launch.

Get an iPhone 12 Pro Max for just £469

Get an iPhone 12 Pro Max for just £469

GiffGaff is selling iPhone 12 Pro Max handsets in ‘Like New’ condition for just £469.

  • GiffGaff
  • Like New condition
  • Now £469
View Deal

There are a couple of points to address here. For one thing, this isn’t a brand new iPhone, but rather a refurbished unit in ‘Like New’ condition.

GiffGaff’s definition of ‘Like New’ is “Zero wear and tear”. That means “These phones look like new, with no visible scratches on the screen or body”.

Each phone has to pass a 30-point health check before they’re certified ready for resale, and the battery health needs to be at 80% or better. Indeed, so confident is GiffGaff of the prime condition of these ‘Like New’ phones, it offers a 24-month warranty on them.

The other point that needs to be addressed here is the iPhone 12 Pro Max’s age. It launched with the rest of the iPhone 12 line at the end of 2020.

Despite this fact, we’d still say that a prime-condition iPhone 12 Pro Max is a good buy. Apple supports its phones better than most of its competitors, offering at least five years of software updates.

There’s also the fact that Apple’s custom A-series processors are the best in the business, which means that iPhones remain feeling fast for years.

Looking back at the iPhone 12 Pro Max, it represented the last big design overhaul from Apple, which is why it still looks a lot like the current iPhone 15 Pro Max.

We awarded it 4.5 out of 5 in our review, calling it “truly excellent” thanks to its “excellent battery life, a marginally better camera than the smaller Pro, and a screen that’s a pleasure to use for watching, reading and playing”.

You might like…

Shark’s new cordless vacuum is already massively discounted

Shark’s new cordless vacuum is already massively discounted

Jessica Gorringe 29 mins ago
Pixel Watch 2 is finally cheaper than the Galaxy Watch 6

Pixel Watch 2 is finally cheaper than the Galaxy Watch 6

Jon Mundy 1 hour ago
Amazon is running a stonker of a deal on the Galaxy A23

Amazon is running a stonker of a deal on the Galaxy A23

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
The ultimate Nespresso coffee machine is down to a frothy price

The ultimate Nespresso coffee machine is down to a frothy price

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
We’ve found the cheapest price for the PS5 Pulse Explore earbuds

We’ve found the cheapest price for the PS5 Pulse Explore earbuds

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
This Bose Soundbar deal gets you high-end audio for a fraction of the price

This Bose Soundbar deal gets you high-end audio for a fraction of the price

Jon Mundy 24 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words