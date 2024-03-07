Need an affordable iPhone? Check out this 12 Pro Max offer

Anyone in the market for an affordable but classy iPhone should check out this iPhone 12 Pro Max offer.

It gets you the former apex predator of Apple’s smartphone like for just £469. This is a phone that sold for £1,099 at launch.

GiffGaff is selling iPhone 12 Pro Max handsets in 'Like New' condition for just £469.

There are a couple of points to address here. For one thing, this isn’t a brand new iPhone, but rather a refurbished unit in ‘Like New’ condition.

GiffGaff’s definition of ‘Like New’ is “Zero wear and tear”. That means “These phones look like new, with no visible scratches on the screen or body”.

Each phone has to pass a 30-point health check before they’re certified ready for resale, and the battery health needs to be at 80% or better. Indeed, so confident is GiffGaff of the prime condition of these ‘Like New’ phones, it offers a 24-month warranty on them.

The other point that needs to be addressed here is the iPhone 12 Pro Max’s age. It launched with the rest of the iPhone 12 line at the end of 2020.

Despite this fact, we’d still say that a prime-condition iPhone 12 Pro Max is a good buy. Apple supports its phones better than most of its competitors, offering at least five years of software updates.

There’s also the fact that Apple’s custom A-series processors are the best in the business, which means that iPhones remain feeling fast for years.

Looking back at the iPhone 12 Pro Max, it represented the last big design overhaul from Apple, which is why it still looks a lot like the current iPhone 15 Pro Max.

We awarded it 4.5 out of 5 in our review, calling it “truly excellent” thanks to its “excellent battery life, a marginally better camera than the smaller Pro, and a screen that’s a pleasure to use for watching, reading and playing”.